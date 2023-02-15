MapMyStudy to organise Global Education Expo 2023; aspirants may get scholarship offers upto 1 Million Dollar

MapMyStudy is all set to organise Global Education Expo an event to help students with their study abroad queries and make it a success. The event aims to ease students study abroad options, clarify their doubts about admission requirements and help them attain detailed information on scholarships, the application process, accommodation, Post Study Work Permit and free Visa Application guidance. With up to 1 Million USD Scholarship available, students will get the opportunity to interact face-to-face with global university representatives. In addition, students get to avail free application waiver at the fair.

The event will be happening across 3 cities in India along with Bangladesh in the span of 2 months till 4th March 2023. Participating countries are Australia, Canada, the USA and the United Kingdom. This event is an attempt to make the process of study abroad simple and smooth. We are proud and ecstatic to help thousands of students make their study abroad dream come true.

The event is scheduled around different locations as follows:

Delhi - The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi - 25th February 2023 - 11 AM to 4 PMBengaluru - 19th February 2023Hyderabad - 18th February 2023Chittagong - 2nd March 2023

Dhaka - 4th March 2023

Pushpinder Bhatia, Founder and CEO - 'MapMyStudy, said, "It has been our persistent effort to provide our students efficient and best of study abroad assistance across the globe. 'MapMyStudy is a leading Overseas Education consultant. We've been in the education industry for close to 22 years and know how to make your studying abroad dream a success. As a Study Visa Consultant in Delhi, our range of services, experienced staff and industry grip ensure that your international future is positive and fulfilling."

MapMyStudy's is an online platform that gives students the power to select their desired Country, Institute and Program for further studies at the comfort of their homes. With this, they can apply and connect virtually with Institutes and our team. Our virtual counselling Platform also allows students to have a personalised counselling session and reach various institutes worldwide. In addition, we have successfully conducted over one million counselling sessions for our students. With 2500+ institutions to choose from our students get a wide range of options with their desired destination. Furthermore, our strong alumni network has benefited our students immensely

Want some help with your study abroad application? Register Now for the Global Education Expo!

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor