Mari State University Celebrates Convocation Ceremony, Honoring 400 Indian Graduates, Including Ukraine-Returned Students

New Delhi [India], July 19: Mari State University (MarSU) proudly hosted a convocation ceremony on July 15, 2023, to commemorate the exceptional hard work and achievements of the 400 graduating class of 2023. This momentous event held profound significance for the students, marking a significant milestone in their medical journey and creating memories that would forever be etched in their hearts.

The convocation ceremony was held at Mari State University in Mari El Republic, Russia and was graced by distinguished individuals, including Professor S.K. Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, and Prof. Shvetsov Mikhail N., the esteemed Rector of Mari State University, alongside the dedicated faculty members. With genuine warmth, they offered their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to each graduating student of the university.

The university celebrated the exceptional achievements of each student, recognizing their dedication and hard work throughout their rigorous six-year medical education. The occasion was filled with gratitude as the graduates proudly held their diplomas, as they accomplished their medical degrees as skilled medical professionals from Mari State University.

The honorable guests and dignitaries took the stage, sharing their invaluable wisdom and offering precious words of advice to the newly graduated doctors from Mari State University. The event was a magnificent occasion, leaving an everlasting impression in the hearts of the graduates. It was also an occasion filled with immense joy and pride for all those involved in making the dreams of the graduating class of 2023 come true.

At the convocation ceremony, the entire university celebrated the academic achievements of its students, who are ready to embark on their real life medical practice worldwide. Among the 400 proud graduates, a notable group included Indian students who had previously returned from Ukraine and later transferred their admission to Mari State University to complete their MBBS degrees.

Mari State University is a renowned medical university in Russia, offering MBBS programs to international students, including Indian students. The university is highly regarded for its high-quality medical education, state-of-the-art infrastructure, top-notch facilities, and commitment to providing the best educational experience to students from India and beyond. Presently, Mari State University is hosting almost 2000 Indian students studying MBBS in Russia.

Mari State University takes immense pride in its graduating students and wishes them success and fulfillment as they embark on their careers as medical professionals not only in India but across the globe.

