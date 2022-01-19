Market Crash: Sensex falls more than 750 points - Nifty slips below 18,000, investors lose 2.5 lakh crore

The Indian stock markets have hit a major low in the past few days, Both the Sensex and Nifty - the two benchmark indices had a big fall. Currently, the Sensex has gone below the critical level of 60,000 and investors have lost Rs.2.5 lakh crore today. A look at the trading today afternoon, Sensex has registered a fall of 770.11 points or 1.27 percent and it has slipped below 60,000. The Sensex was trading at 59,984.75.

Meanwhile, Nifty has slipped below 18,000 and after a fall of 218 points it is trading at the level of 178.95. It took 17.884 in today's trade. Since the time of opening the market there has been a steep decline which has now increased. 303 shares of Sensex have been put in the up circuit and 367 shares have been put in the lower circuit. Out of 30 sensex stocks, only 2 are in the green mark and remaining 28 are in the red zone. Moreover, in today's fall, tech giant Infosys and Wipro have pulled the market by falling 2-2 percent. The shares of Bajaj Finance is showing a big decline of 3 percent. The likes of Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Ultra Tech Cements, TCS, Nestle, and Kotak Mahindra Banka are also facing big losses.