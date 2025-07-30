VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited (BSE: MARKOLINES), a leading provider of highway operations and infrastructure services, has announced the receipt of multiple new work orders cumulatively valued at ₹30.39 crore (inclusive of GST). These orders span diverse infrastructure segments and geographies, reinforcing the company's strong project execution track record and growing client trust.

The new contracts include:

1. Athaang Dichpally Tollway Pvt. Ltd. - A ₹3.41 crore order for rectification works of flexible pavement with micro-surfacing on NH-44 from Armur to Adloor Yellareddy in Telangana. The project is to be completed in three months, excluding the monsoon period.

2. Pune Municipal Corporation - Two separate contracts, each valued at approximately ₹7.14 crore, have been awarded for preventive maintenance and allied roadworks in Pune City under Package 9 and Package 10. Both projects are scheduled for completion by May 2026.

3. NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd.) - A ₹12.69 crore order for piling works at the 454 MLD Malad Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) project. This contract too is to be executed within three months, excluding the monsoon period.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sanjay Patil, Chairman & Managing Director of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited, said that "These new orders reflect the confidence our clients have in our capabilities and execution standards. We are proud to contribute to critical infrastructure development across urban and highway segments. Our robust order book of over ₹400 crore underscores our strategic focus and operational strength."

About Markolines Pavement Technologies

Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Markolines is a group of companies with expertise in offering superior services primarily in Highway Maintenance. Its offerings also include expert consulting for the latest technology driven to improve asset performance and client experience. In over a decade and a half, Markolines Pavement Technologies has transitioned from a single product company to a multi-product company and aspires to be a pioneer of transformation in Highway Maintenance. Going forward, it aims to consistently venture into new markets and other infra sectors, keeping sustainability and safety at the core of its operations. The company continues to be a preferred partner for urban and transport infrastructure projects, leveraging its experience in pavement technologies, maintenance services, and civil construction.

