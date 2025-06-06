Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara achieves 3 lakh sales in 32 months

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced on Friday that its mid-size SUV, Grand Vitara, has surpassed a milestone of 3 lakh cumulative sales within 32 months of launch.

"The Grand Vitara has been a catalyst in strengthening Maruti Suzuki's position in the mid-SUV market, and achieving this monumental milestone in such a short period of time is a new benchmark for the industry," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, according to a release.

"Celebrating the success of the Grand Vitara, we are proud to introduce a new campaign 'Driven by Tech'. The campaign vividly communicates our flagship SUV's versatility and myriad capabilities, which allow it to appeal to diverse personalities while seamlessly complementing the evolving aspirations of customers," he added.

The release said that strong Hybrid variants of Grand Vitara led the growth in FY24-25 with 43 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Celebrating the milestone, Maruti Suzuki has launched a new TVC campaign 'Driven by Tech', spotlighting the Grand Vitara's positioning as a cutting-edge Tech SUV.

The company believes that "Grand Vitara has strongly resonated with its customers on account of its exciting performance, distinctive style and commanding presence."

"A blend of innovation, performance, and safety continues to make the Grand Vitara a standout choice for today's tech-savvy and safety-conscious SUV buyers," the release said.

In FY2024- 25, Maruti Suzuki India Limited recorded its highest annual total sales and exports, contributing nearly 43 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor