Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift with Rs 6.49 lakh starting price

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has launched the highly anticipated Epic New Swift, setting new benchmarks in the hatchback segment.

The car is available in a wide range of colors, including two new additions - Luster Blue and Novel Orange.

Speaking at the launch event, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed his pride in presenting the Epic New Swift.

He highlighted the Swift's legacy since its inception in 2005 and its pioneering role in the premium hatchback segment.

Takeuchi said, "Since its launch in 2005, the Swift brand has been a symbol of excellence in the Indian automotive landscape. It pioneered the dynamism in the premium hatchback segment and captured the hearts of millions of customers. Our vision for the Epic New Swift is to build on its strong legacy by redefining the Joy of Mobility for Swift lovers and driving enthusiasts alike."

He added, "The all-new Z-Series engine is a futuristic powertrain that brings about a new dimension of performance and sustainability, making it the most efficient hatchback in its segment. We are committed to meet and exceed our customers' aspirations, and will continue to steer the transformation of the Indian automobile industry by introducing advanced technologies for delivering superior performance."

Takeuchi emphasized the company's commitment to delivering superior performance and sustainability through the all-new Z-Series engine, which makes the Epic New Swift the most fuel-efficient hatchback in its segment.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, commented on the significance of the launch, stating, "With over 29 lakh customers in India, the Swift brand name holds a special place in the hearts of customers. Each generation of this premium hatchback has been ahead of its time, anticipating and addressing evolving customer aspirations. With the introduction of the Epic New Swift, we are building on the rich legacy and raising the benchmark."

He added, "The revolutionary Z-Series engine offers the best of both the worlds by combining performance with higher fuel-efficiency and lower emissions. Armed with a host of safety features such as 6 airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, the Epic New Swift underscores our commitment to constantly offer enhanced occupant safety. These, in addition to a feature-rich cabin, make the Epic New Swift the most compelling driver-oriented product in its segment."

The sporty design of the Epic New Swift features a unique 'wrap-around character line,' bold stance, and signature silhouette. Smoky LED projector headlamps, boomerang LED DRLs, glossy black front grille, and precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels add to its allure.

The cabin of the 4th Generation Swift boasts a fresh layout with a 'centre floating design' for the dashboard, piano black treatment, and satin matt silver inserts.

The driver-oriented dashboard, flat-bottomed steering wheel, 22.86cm (9inch) Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system, rear AC vents, cruise control, and keyless entry ensure comfort and convenience for all passengers.

The Epic New Swift comes equipped with a comprehensive array of safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®), Hill Hold Assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, and 3-point seat belts for all seats with reminders. Additionally, it features a reverse camera with wider view for added convenience.

Powered by the brand-new Z-Series engine, the Swift delivers exceptional performance with low emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency. The 1197cc engine offers 60 kW of peak power and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. With an exceptional fuel efficiency of up to 25.75 km/l*, the Epic New Swift marks a 14 per cent improvement over its predecessor.

The Epic New Swift promises cutting-edge technological features, including the 22.86cm (9inch) SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™#, wireless phone charger, Suzuki Connect with voice commands, and ARKAMYS surround sense.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor