Maruti Suzuki launches the Epic New Swift S-CNG, claims fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg

New Delhi [India], September 12 : Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the S-CNG variant of the Epic New Swift on Thursday. The automaker claimed that it comes with an unmatched fuel efficiency of 32.85 km per kg besides cutting-edge features.

The new Swift S-CNG is India's most fuel-efficient premium hatchback in its segment, the automaker said on the occasion.

To better cater to diverse customer preferences, the Swift S-CNG is now offered in three variants: V, V(O), and Z, up from two in the previous generation. Each of these trims is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The ex-showroom prices of the three variants are Rs 819,500, Rs 846,500, and Rs 919,500, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki started the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, it has sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles.

"Our S-CNG technology has democratized green mobility solutions, and we are proud to offer the widest range of 14 S-CNG powered vehicles across all body styles," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

In financial year 2023-24, the automaker's CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8 per cent growth compared to year 2022- 23 and registered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 28 per cent since 2010.

According to the automaker, the Swift S-CNG has historically been immensely popular, and with S-CNG technology in the Epic New Swift, it is now ready to capture the hearts of more discerning customers who seek a blend of engaging performance and segment best fuel-efficiency.

The new car offers six airbags, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, and a feature-loaded 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system and Suzuki Connect, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The Epic New Swift S-CNG can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 21 628, subject to conditions, said the company.

The Automaker further said that Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is a convenient way to bring home a new car. It allows a customer to use a new car without owning it, by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee that comprehensively covers the cost of complete registration, service and maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

