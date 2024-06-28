Maruti Suzuki Swift surpasses 3 mn sales mark in India

New Delhi, June 28 The Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a new milestone of three million sales in India, the company said on Friday.

The launch of the Epic New Swift in May has created new benchmarks and propelled the revered Swift legacy to its three million sales milestone, according to the company.

"With each new generation, the Swift has continued to raise the bar, offering cutting-edge technology, contemporary style, and that unmistakable 'Swift DNA' which continues to captivate customers," Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement on Friday.

"This accomplishment fills us with immense gratitude, and we are thankful to all Swift owners across the country," he added.

Inspired by the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle, the Swift was launched in 2005 with segment-first features such as climate control, airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).

The brand has achieved over 6.5 million sales globally, with India being Swift's largest market.

The Swift surpassed one million sales in 2013 within eight years since its introduction, and the two million sales mark was breached in 2018, the company mentioned.

In May, the carmaker launched the fourth generation Epic New Swift at a starting price of Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

