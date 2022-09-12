Master Utkarsh Pant from FIITJEE Mumbai is Navi Mumbai city topper with All India Rank (AIR) 45

Master Utkarsh Pant from FIITJEE Mumbai has scored Rank 1 in JEE Advanced examination in Navi Mumbai city, with All India Rank 45 (AIR 45). Master Utkarsh is a student of FIITJEE Mumbai since class 9, Utkarsh says that the faculty of FIITJEE Mumbai helped him to realise his full potential through a structured program focused on building and developing clarity on specific nuance and concepts. There were regular workshops, testing and continuous mentoring. He dreamt, and now aspires to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay. Some of the hobbies include Badminton and origami art. His advice to aspiring students is to focus on clearing the concepts, practice yoga and be prepared for any surprise on the examination day by appearing for multiple simulation test.

Jahnabi Roy from FIITJEE Mumbai is Mumbai girl topper in JEE Advanced examination with All India Rank 385 (AIR 385). Jahnabi was the JEE Mains Maharashtra Girl Topper as well.

Jahnabi is a student of FIITJEE Mumbai since class 9, she was enrolled as part of four-year classroom program and weekend contact classes. She aspires to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay.

Riddhi Agarwal from FIITJEE Mumbai is Thane City Girl Topper with All India Rank (AIR) 544. Riddhi is a student of FIITJEE Mumbai since class 11. Riddhi says that support from her parents and faculty at FIITJEE Mumbai helped her to excel in the exams. She aspires to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Her advice to aspiring students is to prepare for the exams with consistency and dedication.

More than 18 students in the top 50 from FIITJEE all India secured AIR in JEE advanced 2022. FIITJEE has been successful in producing AIR toppers and above-average results year after year through its unique mentoring programme for students.

Mohit Sardana, Director, FIITJEE said, "This is an exceptional year, as the foundation of most of the students appearing for the JEE advanced exams was laid online. After a deep evaluation and assessment of the situation, we decided to use a three-pronged approach: Concept-wise SWOT analysis of each student, creating exclusive potential groups with just seven students in each group, and using techniques with deep down unit/chapter/concept level analysis.

In addition to the educational aspects, we also strengthened the mental aspects of students by organising yoga sessions for a balanced mind, giving addresses by external dieticians and medical professionals on healthy diet, and hosting motivational talks by the toppers of the past year(s). This helped in overcoming the challenges faced by students and they were benefitted with our 360-degree approach.''

It is a great achievement for us and a matter of immense pride that our students have crafted yet another success story this year too overcoming the situational challenges. "We are proud of all our students, their parents, and mentors," said an elated Mohit Sardana, Director, FIITJEE

"This year's dip in cut-off marks reflects that the exam has become tougher as compared to the earlier year. A closer look at the question paper analysing the Easy, Moderate and Difficulty level of paper reveals that the difficulty level has gone up significantly. To put in perspective the cut-off IIT Bombay making paper in 2015 vis a vis this year in 2022, there is seen a dip in cut-off at 35 per cent," adds Mohit Sardana, Director, FIITJEE.

Students were put to stiff test this year, as large number of students scored fewer marks as compared to earlier years, resulting in a dip in the cut-off marks for the JEE advanced exams. Last year AIR topper was 340 out of 360 while this year it is 314/360 for the AIR topper, so there is a dip of around 8 per cent vis a vis last year. Some of the reasons for the dip in performance of students in this year includes Multiple exams for students at the same time putting additional pressure, delay in examination schedule resulting in less synchronised preparation calendar for the aspirants, Format of examination viz students finding it the paper lengthier, poor logistics where students faced considerable problems in handling the interface and hardware at Examination centre, lack of social bonding with other students resulting in limited focus for students that is supplemental in harnessing all-round development.

FIITJEE was created in 1992 by the vision and toil of D. K. Goel, a Mechanical Engineering Graduate from IIT Delhi. From a very humble beginning as a forum for IIT-JEE, with a vision to provide an ideal launch pad for serious JEE aspirants, FIITJEE has now become a leading brand in Engineering Entrance Test Preparation. Onto the way to the realization of this vision, FIITJEE somewhere went beyond just coaching for the IIT-JEE. It actually started to develop ways to enhance students' IQ thereby, making a difference in the way they think and approach problems. It was the urge, the compelling desire, to always aspire for perfection and in the process, continuously keep on setting newer benchmarks of excellence, which has enabled the institute to achieve its current status in the field of Entrance Exams Training across the country. Today, aiming for the unachievable and continuously raising the bar has become a part of the FIITJEE DNA.

Today, through its Integrated School Programs like Supreme and Pinnacle, FIITJEE also provides wholesome school education to students so that, they don't need any type of coaching outside of the school system. In addition to the launch of FIITJEE Junior Colleges in Hyderabad, many like-minded schools across the country have joined hands with FIITJEE in this student-centric endeavor to create Ideal School Education platform for students to get admission in IITs and US Universities without stress and tension along with huge success in Olympiads, SAT-I and SAT-II. FIITJEE also provides a platform to students aspiring for admission to US Universities in form of USA UnivQuest - a comprehensive program taking care of all aspects of the preparation.

