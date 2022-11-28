Mastercard and Citi India's #LiveItUp ad campaign has its fingers on the mass's pulse

Mastercard and Citibank have carved out a niche and built loyalty in the consumers' minds through decades of quality, hassle-free service and convenient accessibility.

The two iconic brands tapped into their decades old positioning of inherent resilience and strength in consumer mindset through the #LiveItUp ad campaign which generated a great stir in the marketplace.

The Live It Up ad campaign has all the classical underpinnings evoking fantasy in the prospect mind through the detailed elements and brilliant innovation in the backdrop of pent up wishes of people being confined to their homes for the last two years.

The last two years have left us all with a wish list (or two). With covid impact easing across the country, the ad campaign prompts people to come out to make the most of what we haven't been able to do, enjoy life, step out, and #LiveItUp with Citi & .

Brands did well by going for a contemporary trend of "Bollywood meeting South and taking it a notch higher by getting a leading rapper on board. The focus was on building an end-to-end campaign structure leveraging the strengths of the leading celebrities i.e., dance skills of Tiger, the rising fame of Rashmika & DIVINE's rapping skills.

The brands' decision of extension of the campaign to the festive season of Diwali was nothing short of a brilliant masterstroke. Indians cutting across age groups, gender or even religious divide are in a celebratory frame of mind that spans from buying mundane stuff, furnishings, utensils, jewellery and going on vacations. Young or old alike relate to #LiveItUp & #StartSomethingPriceless. The heartfelt personal anecdotes of Tiger Shroff and Rashmika in the video were also appropriately visualised fitting the occasion.

The campaign rollout was planned in a similar structure to that of viral Bollywood song videos- there was a teaser phase, where the key phrases of #LiveItUp and #StartSomethingPriceless were made popular, then came the main video followed by the Hook-Step Challenge that made way for user engagement and reach. The additional content creation around travel and purchase of apparels has been imaginatively executed by Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana with perfect ease invoking positive emotions for action.

The most exciting part of the campaign is a dance featuring youth heartthrob actors Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandana. The video touched an emotional chord among the young and old alike, and people all over India even started a #LiveItUp Hook step challenge based on the dance moves of Tiger Shroff.

This helped create a lot of awareness and buzz for the brands, retaining its focus on content-intense, meaningful campaigns.

The plethora of assets curated for this campaign, including multiple versions of the teasers which built the excitement of people and the hook-step videos, helped cut viewer boredom and kept them invested in the campaign, leading to its high impact.

The campaign also comprised of a multi-pronged, multi-platform 360-degree pan-India call-to-action marketing blitzkrieg that targeted billboards, offers on OTT platforms, eCommerce giants, music streaming platforms, banner ads on leading websites, among others. Such was the campaign's impact that it garnered an organic reach of 45M++ across social media, and organic video views of 62M++.

The campaign highlights the communication planning, research, understanding and dedication of the teams and managements of & Citibank. The insight behind the campaign was well thought out and presented to the public with a perfect blend of adventure, emotion, and entertainment. The last couple of years left us all wanting a lot more out of life, with many of us vowing to make a conscious effort to live it up with our loved ones.

And with India emerging out of the pandemic shield, this festive season was all about stepping out, and making a splash. Whether shopping, celebrating festivals with renewed fervour, travelling, eating out or simply chilling, people are now ready to immerse themselves in the small and big moments of their lives today.

And just as they were all set to live their dreams, desires, and wishes, there was Mastercard & Citibank, going the extra mile to help them #LiveItUp and #StartSomethingPriceless!

