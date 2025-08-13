Matrimony clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit

Mumbai, Aug 13 Chennai-based online matchmaking company Matrimony.com on Wednesday reported a 39.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

The company posted a net profit of Rs 8.4 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, compared to the Rs 13.9 crore it earned in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, compared to the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), profit rose slightly by 2.69 per cent from Rs 8.2 crore.

Revenue during the April–June 2025 quarter stood at Rs 115.3 crore, down 4.83 per cent from Rs 120.59 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, revenue grew 6.47 per cent from Rs 108.3 crore in the previous quarter, the company’s exchange filing showed.

The company’s expenses for the quarter were Rs 110.7 crore, which is 1.49 per cent higher than Rs 109 crore in Q1 FY25 and up 1.17 per cent from Rs 109.4 crore in Q4 FY25.

Advertisement and business promotion expenses were the biggest contributor to expenses at Rs 47.71 crore, followed by employee benefits expenses at Rs 38.6 crore, other expenses at Rs 16.4 crore and finance costs at Rs 1.13 crore.

Matrimony.com is known for its flagship brand BharatMatrimony and offers matchmaking services through websites, mobile apps, and offline retail outlets.

It also provides an asset-light platform for wedding-related services. Recently, the company launched a dating app named ‘MeraLuv’ for Indian-Americans -- reflecting its efforts to innovate and expand in the relationship services market.

They offer numerous community-specific websites like Brahmin Matrimony, Nair Matrimony, etc., and profession-based services like Doctors Matrimony.

Matrimony.com has a network of over 140 company-owned retail outlets, complementing their online services.

It offers membership subscription, assisted matrimonial service fees and online advertising packages.

