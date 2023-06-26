Max Fashion Presents Unbeatable Prices on Summer Collections: Get Ready for Raja Celebration in Style

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 26: Max, India's Largest and most loved fashion Brand has come over with the most innovative campaign, "Max Style, Min Price" with cool summer collections you have always waited for.

With unbeatable prices starting from Rs 199, Max Fashion introduces its vast range at New Low Prices for an entire range of Summer Collections to keep you in style ahead this Raja Celebration.

Max Fashion Celebrated the start of Raja Festival at Nexus Esplanade Mall with Famous Odia TV Actress Suman Pattnaik and many fashion influencers of Bhubaneswar on 4th June. Max Customers were invited to be a part of the Grand Celebration and were gratified with gifts and goodies.

This Raja the newest affordable Max Summer Collection is available in all of the Max outlets of Odisha with exciting gifts on shopping.

For more information, please visit:https://www.maxfashion.in/in/en/

