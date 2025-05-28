Max Fashion's 9th Disney Collaboration Launches with a Lilo & Stitch-Themed Kids Festival, Featuring Neha Dhupia in a Playful Style Celebration

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Building on its legacy as a pioneer in the Indian fashion landscape, Max Fashion launched the latest edition of Max Kids Festival in Bangalore on 25th May 2025. Max's long-running partnership with Disney gets a playful update this year with the addition of Stitch, creating a whimsical and imaginative space where fashion meets fun.

The event was kickstarted with much enthusiasm at Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Bangalore, with celebrated doting mother and actress Neha Dhupia joining in to launch the Max x Disney Lilo & Stitch collection. The launch featured an adorable kids' fashion show, where kid models strutted down the runway in vibrant pieces inspired by Stitch's mischievous charm setting the tone for a summer filled with colour and creativity.

Part of the celebration was the 'Paint and Win' competition which invited kids to unleash their imagination through art. Participants expressed their creativity by painting themed illustrations with the most creative entries winning exclusive gratifications. This interactive activity will travel across 160+ stores, 14 cities, bringing smiles to families nationwide and cementing Max's commitment to nurturing young talent.

Sumit Chandna, President & Deputy CEO of Max Fashion India, shared, "At Max, our endeavour has always been to build meaningful experiences for families and kids. This year, our collaboration with Disney and the much-loved character Lilo & Stitch brings a whole new level of joy to the Max Kids Festival. Through initiatives like 'Paint and Win', we aim to provide a vibrant platform for children to express themselves, while continuing to lead in the kidswear category."

With this being their 9th collaboration with Disney, Max Fashion further solidifies its reputation as a storytelling-driven brand that resonates across generations. Past successful collections have drawn from Disney favorites such as The Jungle Book, Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Avengers End Game and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Max x Stitch collection is now available in 520+ Max stores across India and online at maxfashion.com. The range captures the bright spirit of Disney's Lilo & Stitch through breezy prints, joyful colors, and playful details bringing the energy of island adventures and childhood wonder to every wardrobe.

Stay tuned as the Max Kids Festival continues its journey across India, celebrating childhood, creativity, and connection one city at a time.

Max Fashion, known for 'everyday fashion' is the biggest fashion brand across the Middle East and India. Opening its first store in the Middle East in 2004, the brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has a footprint in over 19 countries globally. In India, currently with 520+ stores & presence across 210+ cities; Max is the largest family fashion brand not only in the Middle East but also in India in the shortest span of time. Fashion's brand vision is to "democratize fashion" for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids.

Max Fashion is a true Omni-channel brand with outstanding Online shopping experience through the maxfashion.com website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

For more information, visit www.maxfashion.in/in/en.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor