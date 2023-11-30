Max Life Embraces AI to deliver Hyper-Personalized Interactions to Customers

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 30: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company"), is undertaking a significant advancement in engaging with its customers by introducing AI-powered personalization across the board- starting with renewals messaging. On the forefront of the AI campaign is Max Life's Brand Ambassador and Captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, as the face of personalized videos.

With the integration of cutting-edge AI technology, Max Life Insurance is elevating customer and seller experiences. The campaign encompasses end to end created- personalized videos, messages, and greetings for customers, fundamentally enhancing their interactions with the brand. Personalization also extends to the company's valued sellers, who will receive tailored greetings, messages, and specialized sales training support. Recognizing the long-term nature of life insurance relationships, these innovations aim to build stronger, lasting connections.

Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance, said, "Max Life leverages AI powered innovations in all of our operations to place paramount importance on delivering engaging and personalized experiences to our customers and sellers. With cricket being an integral part of our culture, we understand that the presence of Rohit Sharma, our brand ambassador and the Captain of the Indian men's Cricket team, cuts through the clutter and elevates customer's experiences with the brand. Contextualised engagement led by AI innovations empowers Max Life Insurance to craft highly personalized videos and messages that seamlessly align with each customer's unique needs and preferences. The result is stronger relationships and heightened customer satisfaction. We continue to push the boundaries of imagination with this cutting technology, and this is just the beginning of our journey."

Rohit Sharma, Captain of the Indian National Men's Cricket Team and Brand Ambassador, Max Life Insurance, commended Max Life's efforts, stating, "By harnessing AI-powered personalization, we go beyond conventional connections, crafting enduring, personalized moments that resonate with both customers and Max Life Insurance brand representatives. This pioneering approach is reshaping the playbook for customer engagement, and I am looking forward to being a part of this game-changing journey."

Max Life's AI-powered personalization initiative represents a significant leap forward in utilizing AI to enhance customer experiences. Beyond its immediate benefits to Max Life's customers and sellers, this initiative serves as a benchmark for other companies looking to elevate their customer relationships through AI.

About Max Life

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

