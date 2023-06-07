Max Life extends claims support for Odisha train accident victims

June 7, 2023

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company"), stands in solidarity with

Max Life extends claims support for Odisha train accident victims

New Delhi [India], June 7: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life" / "Company"), stands in solidarity with the people impacted in the Odisha train accident and has extended swift claims support to them and their families. The Company has established a dedicated claims support desk and appointed a nodal officer to simplify and expedite the claims payments.

To ensure quick claim settlement, some basic requirements are:

- Any evidence from Government/Designated District officials of the State Government or Hospital Authorities/Municipal Record showing death due to the Train Accident.

- Claim Intimation Form/Claimant Statement (with Bank Details)

- Photo ID Proof of Nominee/Beneficiary

The victims' families can reach the Company's representatives by calling 0124-4219090 (extn: 9699) or (+91) 7428989574. They can also email their claims with the following documents at - claims.support@maxlifeinsurance.com, or directly to the Nodal Officer - Meenakshi.gupta1@maxlifeinsurance.com.

Additionally, claimants can also connect with Chitta Mohanty from the Bhubaneswar branch for further details.

Name: Chitta Mohanty

Branch Address: Plot D, 1st Floor (Above Reliance Fresh), Hotel Crystal Complex, Baramunda, H B Colony, Dist. Khurda, Bhubaneshwar - 751003, Orissa

Email ID: chitta.mohanty@maxlifeinsurance.com

Mob No: +91-8941990412

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2021-22, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of Rs 22,414 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

