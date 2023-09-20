Max Life launches its flagship health and savings offering – Secured Earnings & Wellness Advantage Plan - SEWA

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 20: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life / "Company") makes its foray into the health and wellness category with the launch of a flagship offering - Secure Earnings & Wellness Advantage Plan (UIN: 104N136V01) ("SEWA"). It is the first of its kind offering in the industry that integrates health, protection, savings and holistic wellness benefits to cater to the evolving needs of the modern consumer. It offers a comprehensive plan that covers hospitalisation, ICU, surgeries, critical illness, disability besides life cover. With the aim to drive insurance adoption amongst women and transgender customers for financial inclusion, it provides a discount of 5% in the first year premium to these customer segments.

Additionally, the offering provides customers with access to Max Fit wellness digital app, which incentivises them for leading a disciplined and healthier lifestyle, by providing enhanced maturity benefits. Customers can unlock a 5% discount on the first year premium by registering on the app. They can record their healthy habits on the app and earn wellness boosters. These accrued wellness boosters will be paid along with the maturity benefit

As per Max Life's latest research on retirement (India Retirement Index Study), 59% of Indians prioritize health while planning for retirement, reflecting a growing consciousness about holistic well-being. Keeping in mind the evolving preferences of the consumer, SEWA aims to provide a unique blend of financial security and health benefits.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & CEO, Max Life, said, "We believe in offering our customers holistic life insurance solutions. As good health and financial security become increasing critical for an enhanced quality of life, Max Life recognises the need for customised products. SEWA is a unique product that combines the benefit of health, security and financial stability. A product of innovation based on deep consumer insights, SEWA is a testament to Max Life's dedication to contribute towards a healthier, financially secure India."

In a landscape where healthcare costs often lead to financial stress, SEWA sets itself apart as a comprehensive solution that encompasses coverage against health issues, disability, diseases, and death.

SEWA promises to be a game-changer in the realm of life, health and wellness insurance, addressing critical needs while providing financial security and peace of mind.

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

