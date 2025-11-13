Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Canada Recognizes Kaifi Bharti for Championing Indian Heritage and Global Cultural Exchange

GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], November 13: Mr. Kaifi Bharti, Director of Heights Group, was recently honored by Mayor Patrick Brown of Brampton, Canada, with a Certificate of Recognition for his remarkable efforts in promoting India's rich cultural heritage and fostering cross-cultural understanding. This recognition highlights Mr. Bharti's dedication to creating meaningful cultural experiences through Heights Group initiatives such as Unity in Craft and Ancient Temples of Bharat.

During the ceremony, Mr. Bharti presented Mayor Brown with Ancient Temples of Bharat, a beautifully crafted coffee table book celebrating India's sacred architectural legacy. He also shared insights from Hariharan's North America and Canada Tour, including the successful Toronto show, and extended a personal invitation to the Mayor to experience the performance firsthand.

Mayor Patrick Brown praised Mr. Bharti for his vision and leadership in cultural promotion and offered the City of Brampton's full support for hosting and collaborating on future cultural and heritage programs, aimed at connecting communities and celebrating diversity.

This recognition reflects Heights Group's ongoing mission: Connect minds. Craft stories. Create impact. Through such initiatives, Mr. Bharti continues to strengthen cultural bridges, inspire collaboration, and celebrate India's heritage on a global stage.

