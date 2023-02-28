Mbappe' film starring Rajpal Yadav and Anjali Sharma set to premiere at Cannes 2023

Bollywood actress Anjali Sharma is super excited as the star has bagged her second Bollywood assignment that too before the release of her debut film 'Operation Mayfair', which is all set for its theatrical release. The diva is over the moon with her second project as she bagged a lead role. Directed by Rupesh Paul, the movie stars Rajpal Yadav and Anjali in pivotal roles.

The movie is tentatively titled 'Mbappe' upon the French footballer as one of the central characters of the film is deeply inspired by Kylian Mbappe's 2022 World Cup final performance.

Rajpal Yadav plays the character Anthony, an extremely evil man who commits innumerable crimes, but fate has beautiful plans to salvage him from his own evil heart, on the other hand, Anjali plays a witty, cruel and ferocious, Carla.

Principal photography of the film was started in the Himalayan resort town of Nainital in January and continued in different locations of Uttarakhand. The second schedule of the movie started in February first week in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars Hemant Pandey, Gyan Prakash, Suchitra Pillai, Rahul Dev, Govind Namdev, Atul Srivastava and Subhan Khan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.

As per the reports, the makers are currently eyeing to premiere the film at the Cannes film festival 2023.

