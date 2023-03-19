Delhi Capitals unveil their new jersey for IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 19 unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. The franchise took to their social media handles to share first glimpses of the threads their players will be seen donning in the upcoming season.The jersey is pretty similar to their kit from last season, with red and blue as the primary colours as has been the case in recent seasons. Behind the primary sponsors’ logo, there is the face of a lion embossed on the jersey.

David Warner has been announced as the Captain of the Delhi Capitals in the absence of Rishabh Pant for this year's IPL. Pant, the regular captain of the team, met with an accident in December last year and is currently undergoing rehab and recovery. Axar Patel will be Warner’s deputy this season. Warner said they will be extra motivated to lift the title this time and they want to do it for Pant. Warner and Co will kick start their IPL 2023 campaign against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 1 in Lucknow.