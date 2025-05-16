MC Group Updates SFC License for Virtual Assets

PRNewswire

Honk Kong, May 16: Magic Compass Group (hereinafter referred to as MC Group) is pleased to announce an enhancement to its existing Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Type 1 license. This development enables MC Group to offer regulated virtual asset trading services under specific conditions, reflecting an ongoing commitment to providing innovative and secure solutions for clients navigating the virtual asset landscape.

This milestone further strengthens MC Group's position as a trusted partner, supporting clients with compliant, efficient, and forward-thinking virtual asset trading services.

Expanded Capabilities for Clients

With the enhanced Type 1 license, MC Group is now able to provide virtual asset dealing services to clients who maintain ongoing Type 1 securities business relationships, in accordance with the SFC's regulatory framework. Key aspects include:

Service for Existing Clients: Virtual asset dealing services are available to clients engaged in Type 1 regulated activities (dealing in securities), as outlined by the SFC.

Omnibus Account Operations: All virtual asset transactions are conducted through omnibus accounts established and maintained with SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms, helping to ensure a regulated and secure trading environment.

Ongoing Regulatory Alignment: MC Group is committed to operating in line with the SFC's terms and conditions for virtual asset dealing services, including requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), asset segregation, regular audits, and robust cybersecurity practices.

Delivering Value to Clients

MC Group's enhanced services offer clients the ability to:

Access Regulated Security Token Trading: Trade tokenized real-world assets such as equities, bonds, and structured products within a compliance-focused framework.

Optimize Liquidity Through Cross-Margining: Use traditional portfolios as collateral for virtual asset positions, supporting more flexible capital management.

Benefit from Advanced Custody Solutions: Client assets are protected with industry-standard security measures, including cold storage and insurance coverage.

Experience Greater Transparency: Real-time proof-of-reserves using Merkle Tree verification helps promote transparency and confidence in asset management.

MC Group's Approach to Compliance and Service Excellence

MC Group operates with a strong focus on regulatory standards, security, and client protection. By working exclusively with SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms and maintaining robust operational controls, MC Group aims to provide a secure and transparent environment for virtual asset trading.

Supporting Clients' Virtual Asset Journey

With these enhanced capabilities under the SFC Type 1 license, MC Group remains dedicated to delivering value through regulated virtual asset trading services. Every innovation and strategy is designed to support clients' needs-whether through regulated security token trading, liquidity optimization, or secure custody solutions-empowering clients to navigate the evolving virtual asset market with greater confidence.

