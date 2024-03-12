MCA opens public consultation on digital competition law draft bill

New Delhi [India], March 12 : The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has taken a significant step towards addressing concerns related to competition in digital markets by inviting public comments on the Report of the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) and the Draft Bill on Digital Competition Law.

According to a press release, this move comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny and discussions around the anti-competitive practices of big tech companies.

The CDCL was constituted by the MCA following the recommendations of the 53rd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

The report, titled 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big Tech Companies', highlighted the need for a separate legal framework to regulate competition in digital markets.

Chaired by the Secretary of MCA, the CDCL was tasked with examining this need and formulating recommendations, read the press release.

After thorough deliberations, the Committee has submitted its report along with the Draft Bill on Digital Competition Law to the Ministry. The contents of the report and the draft bill are now open for public scrutiny and feedback.

Additionally, the report is available on the MCA's 'e-Consultation module', where individuals can submit their comments and suggestions directly. The deadline for submitting feedback through this module is the April 15.

