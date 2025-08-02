McCain Foods Embarks on a Bold New Chapter in India With Refreshed Brand Identity and Vibrant Packaging

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 2: McCain Foods today announced the beginning of an exciting chapter in India, with the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity and vibrant new packaging at an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat a symbolic homecoming to where the company's journey in India first began. This transformation signals McCain's renewed commitment to real food, responsible sourcing, and meaningful connections - redefining how frozen food is experienced across Indian households.

At this landmark event, McCain Foods India Managing Director Mainak Dhar and long-term brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor were joined by several of McCain farmers and key industry partners to unveil the brand's revitalized identity and its purpose-driven platform, 'Rooted in Real'. The presence of our growers the people at the very heart of our business made the celebration especially meaningful, bringing to life McCain's purpose in the most authentic way. This milestone represents far more than a visual transformation - it is a celebration of McCain's unwavering commitment to real food, responsible farming, fostering meaningful connections and a deep respect for the people and communities we serve. Honouring our growers at the launch event was a powerful reminder of the values that ground our brand and the people who make it possible.

Reaffirming its commitment to bringing the finest food from its fields to family tables across India and rooted in authenticity and purpose, this refreshed brand identity highlights McCain's dedication to regenerative farming and sustainable partnerships. It also recognizes the indispensable role our farmers play in delivering high-quality food to families everywhere.

"We are proud to introduce our new visual identity that honors our heritage, embraces the future, and reaffirms the values that have always defined us real food, real people, and real purpose," said Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India. "This transformation is deeply rooted in our pride for the farmers who grow our ingredients, the dedicated teams who bring our products to life, and the families who welcome McCain to their tables. Our new packaging is designed to inspire trust and excitement, and the 'Rooted in Real' platform is a steadfast promise - to remain true to the quality of our ingredients, the authenticity of our flavors, and the meaningful connections we foster every day. Building on this strong foundation, we are excited to embark on the next phase of purposeful growth in India," he added.

At the center of the celebration was the unveiling of McCain's new visual identity a bold, contemporary logo inspired by warmth, rolling hills, and the promise of sunshine, all symbolizing our farm-to-family journey. The packaging revamp brings global standards to life while staying locally relevant, with a strong focus on shelf visibility, freshness, and premium appeal. It also brings alive the everyday family moments and sharing occasions where McCain products seamlessly fit in from weekend family time to casual get-togethers. This transformative makeover helps reposition frozen food in the minds of consumers from cold and artificial to fresh, natural, and restaurant-quality snacks that become a catalyst for togetherness, with McCain at the heart of moments that bring people closer through real, shared experiences.

Acclaimed actor and long-time McCain brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor joined the McCain family and its farmers to unveil the brand's new identity. Sharing her heartfelt connection with McCain, she remarked, "It is truly heartwarming to be part of this milestone moment. McCain has always embodied joy, warmth, and togetherness, becoming a cherished part of snacking occasions in households across India. Over the years, I have witnessed how the brand has woven itself into the fabric of our daily lives. With this new identity and its inspiring message, McCain is adding even greater meaning to the way we enjoy food celebrating gratitude, goodness, and exceptional taste."

The Sunshine launch also shone a spotlight on McCain's commitment to regenerative farming practices across India. By focusing on enhancing soil health, preserving biodiversity, and promoting climate-resilient agriculture, this initiative underscores McCain's vision of building a sustainable, community-focused future for food.

As today's families increasingly seek food that is both convenient and trustworthy, McCain's refreshed brand identity arrives at a pivotal moment redefining the frozen food category. With its renewed promise, McCain invites everyone to rediscover the true value of food that is not only easy to prepare, but also authentically Rooted in Real. "As we celebrate this exciting evolution, we invite our partners, customers, and communities across India to join us on this journey. Together, we will continue to nurture meaningful connections and deliver the best that our fields have to offer," Mr Dhar said.

