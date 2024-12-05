McDonald's India Celebrates a Year of My M Rewards Loyalty Program with the Launch of 'Collect Quest' Contest

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: With the holiday spirit in the air, McDonald's India (West & South) is marking a significant milestone - the first anniversary of its widely loved global loyalty program, My M Rewards. To celebrate this journey of loyalty and love, McDonald's has launched an exciting new contest called Collect Quest, conceptualized and designed by OMD and DDB network teams. This initiative has been rolled out across various markets in Southeast Asia, to elevate customer engagement and transform dining into a thrilling adventure of rewards for its loyal fans.

Over the past year, the 'My M Rewards' program has redefined the way customers interact with McDonald's, offering them with an array of exclusive benefits that underscores the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional value and memorable dine-in experiences. With Collect Quest, McDonald's takes this proposition a notch higher, introducing a gamified contest wherein participants can win big, including an iPad Air, a trip to Goa, Samsung S23 FE, and a range of other irresistible rewards.

Joining the fun is simplecustomers need to enroll in My M Rewards by downloading the McDonald's App, make their first transaction at any McDonald's store, and start earning badges tied to their favorite menu items!

Launched on December 1 and running until December 31, Collect Quest invites customers to earn and collect unique badges by indulging in their go-to McDonald's orders. For example, ordering Desserts four times during the campaign qualifies members for the coveted Dessert Master badge, while burger enthusiasts can unlock the Burger Bro badge. Loyalty members who collect five unique badges during the contest period will stand a chance to win an iPad Air or a trip to Goa.

Arvind R.P., Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald's India (W&S), said, "We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of My M Rewards, a program that has been embraced wholeheartedly by our customers. At McDonald's India, we are always looking at ways to enhance the value a customer gets from the brand. This program Collect Quest seeks to further that objective. It also celebrates the incredible community of McFans we have built. We are confident it will not only excite our loyal members but also inspire new customers to join the rewarding journey."

The Collect Quest contest is live at all McDonald's restaurants across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Gujarat, inviting fans in these regions to join the fun!

The McDonald's App, available on both Android and iOS, is the gateway for users to effortlessly track their points and redeem rewards. With every purchase, members earn points credited directly to their accounts, while exciting additional benefits such as daypart deals and happy hours are expected to launch soon - making every visit to McDonald's a step closer to exciting prizes and discounts.

With nearly 12 million downloads, the McDonald's App has cultivated a vibrant and dynamic user community, particularly among the younger demographic. These young and dynamic members have collectively earned millions of reward points, adding unparalleled value to their dining experiences.

As McDonald's India celebrates this milestone, it reinforces its unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and nurturing lasting relationships with its valued fans, ensuring that every interaction with the brand is met with delight and excitement!

Westlife Foodworld Limited (BSE: 505533) (WFL), formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald's restaurants in West and South India having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA, through the latter's subsidiary.

HRPL is a McDonald's franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald's restaurants in India's West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996. HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 408 (as of September 30, 2024) McDonald's restaurants across 66 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa along with parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 11,000 employees. McDonald's operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive- thrus, McCafe, 24x7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks. The menu features Burgers, Wraps, Hot and Cold Beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Majority of the McDonald's restaurants feature an in-house McCafe. The pillars of the McDonald's system - Quality, Service, Cleanliness and Value - are evident at each of the restaurants that HRPL operates.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor