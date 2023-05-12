New Delhi [India], May 12 (/SRV): MCM Academy, an internationally acclaimed premier Edtech company in India with a legacy of 15 years, has announced the launch of a New Campaign "Let the Career Choose You." The Academy has been empowering individuals to reach their full professional potential where thousands of students from India and even abroad as well have been constantly assisted by the venture in finding the right path to a glorious career.

The company prioritizes its vision to provide an unbiased platform for working professionals and students to select the right online distance university. When we say "Let the Career Choose You", our goal is to give working professionals and students access to the best online distance-learning universities that meet the appropriate criteria, through an end-to-end comparison.

Usha Bisht, CEO of MCM Education & Research Foundation, expressed her views on Online and Distance Learning Education in 2023:

"The future is here! Online learning is becoming an important part of education in recent years and the year 2023 is no less. This form of learning pattern is the one in which students and teachers communicate in a computer-generated setting. The use of online learning has grown significantly as a result of covid-19 pandemic. Overall, students will have many options to pick from in 2023 when it comes to online learning, depending on the requirements, objectives, and interests".

Deepanshi, Asst. Manager Sales & Marketing also briefed us about how online or virtual learning can be helpful for professionals, those who like to study in virtual mode must have an internet-capable device, such as a computer or a smartphone can take maximum advantage of online learning. Additionally, to make communication, collaboration, and other information delivery easier, several tools and technology are frequently employed in online learning. Some of the most popular resources for online education include Learning Management Systems (LMS); Video Conferencing Tools; Social Media Platforms, etc. Overall, these techniques and tools are crucial for making online learning successful and interesting for students. They enable them to access instructional materials and communicate virtually with classmates and teachers.

She also added her view on the Most Suitable Online Degree Course.

It may be tough to select a top-notch online degree course, but there are a few crucial elements to consider that will help you make the best decision for your goals and way of life. Some of the factors are discussed briefly below.

* Accreditation: Confirm that the online degree course you are considering is accredited by a respected accrediting authority such as UGC. Accreditation ensures that a course of study meets a set of academic criteria and that your degree will be respected by compes and other orgzations.

* Programme Requirements: Before enrolling in any online degree course, one must conduct significant research on the program's prerequisites, as well as the program's after-completion career potential, course duration, and many other features.

* Cost: Consider the whole cost of the course, including tuition, fees, and any other expenditures. Check to see if it fits within your budget and if there are any financial aid or scholarship opportunities.

Usha Bisht finally stated that our campaign "Let the Career Choose You" aims to alleviate students' worries about selecting the right university.

Our campaign can prove to be useful for the students in the following ways:

* We provide a one-stop platform to connect directly with students making the big decision of choosing a university easier and more transparent, thereby helping students take one step closer to their dream career.

* Our extensive array of courses and career-boosting certifications can help students gain immense success in their careers, by equipping them with the latest knowledge and skills.

* We offer an innovative award-winning curriculum, highly interactive learning methodologies, and flexible course delivery options, which can help students reach their full potential.

* The universities offered by us provide excellent placement opportunities for the students, which lets them choose their career goals as per their field of interest.

For more information, please visit: https://www.mcmacademy.in/

