MedGenome Makes a Majority Investment in Leading Gujarat-Based Diagnostics Chain Green Cross to Expand Genomics Offerings Across India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: MedGenome, a leading global genomics-driven diagnostics and research services company, has announced a majority investment in Gujarat-headquartered pathology laboratory chain, Green Cross Genetics Lab.

With a legacy of over 30 years of trust and quality excellence, Green Cross continues to expand its presence with 17 state-of-the-art laboratories and 35 collection centres operating across Gujarat today. Each facility operates under the supervision of senior experts dedicated to precision, reliability, and patient trust. Founded by renowned industry veteran Mr. Vinod Patel, the company has, for over three decades, been guided by a leadership team of accomplished pathologists and medical professionals. Most of the management team brings more than 30 years of clinical experience and has been instrumental in shaping the company's strategy and growth journey to its current scale. The company's promoters are committed to continuing to lead the business in this partnership as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Green Cross's operational capabilities, combined with the credibility it has earned over the years, complement MedGenome's commitment to making genomics-led, affordable solutions accessible to the larger population. MedGenome operates South Asia's largest CAP-accredited end-to-end multiomics laboratory, along with in-house developed AI/ML-enabled analysis pipelines, empowering clinicians with data-driven genetic insights to better diagnose and treat complex diseases.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Vedam Ramprasad, CEO, MedGenome, said, "This partnership will strengthen MedGenome's market presence in Gujarat, allowing us to better serve a broader population. It reiterates our commitment to improving access to affordable omics solutions, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. With Green Cross's three-decade legacy of trust and high-quality diagnostics, this partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to harness genomics for early, accurate disease detection and management. As we work towards positioning Indian genomics on the global stage, we will continue to innovate and create solutions that meet the needs of diverse markets worldwide."

Mr. Vinod Patel, Promoter & Director, Green Cross Genetics Lab, added, "We are excited to partner with MedGenome, a leader in genomic testing, to expand our diagnostics service offerings. Our companies have a rich legacy of trust and quality, and this partnership will combine our strengths across infrastructure, technology, distribution, and clinical expertise. Combining our extensive portfolio of over 800 diagnostics solutions and a dedicated team of 500+ employees, with MedGenome's world-class genomics capabilities, we can offer a more comprehensive menu of services across the country. The collaboration also enables more efficient integration of genomics into diagnostics, unlocking new opportunities to service our clinicians and patient base."

The partnership will drive comprehensive and clinically actionable guidance for diagnosis and treatment, improving access to trusted diagnostics for all patients across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor