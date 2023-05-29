Medhavi Skillversity launches simulation-based medical education program 'iSIM' in India

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Medhavi Skillversity in association with the Michael S Gordon Center for Simulation and Innovation in Medical Education at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine has organised a simulation-based faculty development program called iSIM 'Improving Simulation Instructional Methods' here in New Delhi.

The event was held on May 27-28, 2023.

Medhavi Skillversity is an upskilling institution with a mission is to empower healthcare professionals through technology-enabled programs.

The program was open to all healthcare professionals, especially those involved in clinical teaching, who were interested in improving their educational skills.

"This course is a collaborative effort of the Gordon Center and the Peter M. Winter Institute for Simulation, Education and Research (WISER) at the University of Pittsburgh. The program provides fundamental skills for delivering simulation-based healthcare education through various techniques and technologies. The curriculum emphasizes hands-on activities and active participation to maximize simulation instructor skill acquisition," according to a release.

The first course in India was taught by Dr. S. Barry Issenberg, Director of Research in Medical Education at Gordon Centre, Dr. Ross J Scalese, Director of Education Technology Development, Dr. Jeffrey Groom, Director of Simulation Hospital Advancing Research and Education and Dr Asit Misra, Assistant Director, Prehospital and Emergency Training. Medical educators across the country participated in the program.

"Medhavi is committed to bringing world-class simulation-based education in India and thereby create an ecosystem to upskill our health workforce as per global standards," said Dr Tamorish Kole, Founder Director and CEO of Medhavi commented "We would like to work with all stakeholders to make India as skill capital of the world," Medhavi Skillversity said.

Simardeep Singh, Founder Director and COO of Medhavi congratulated all delegates and faculties for coming together under the Medhavi Platform and demonstrating a strong commitment towards better healthcare and patient outcomes.

In the past two decades, there has been an enormous growth in the use of clinical simulation.

This teaching-learning methodology is currently the main tool used in training healthcare professionals. Clinical simulation is in tune with new paradigms in education and is consistent with educational theories that support the use of experiential learning. It promotes the development of psychomotor skills and strengthens executive functions.

Laerdal Medical, India is supporting this program as a technology partner in order to fulfil its commitment to foster simulation-based education within medical and nursing institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor