Media Dekho Wins Times Business Award for PR and Advertising Excellence for National and international brands

New Delhi (India), May 9: Media Dekho Services Pvt. Ltd. One the trusted PR and advertising company in India, has been honored with the Times Business Award for Excellence in PR and Advertising Services for National and International Brands. The prestigious award is a recognition of the company’s commitment to delivering quality services and outstanding performance in PR, Public relation and advertising service.

Media Dekho is a PR Agency has been serving a diversified client base including both national and international businesses. The company’s innovative and customized approach to Press releases and advertising has helped clients achieve their business goals and maximize their ROI.

With its team of experienced and talented professionals, Media Dekho can deliver services across multiple domains including Digital PR , print Media magazine advertsing, TV advertising, and out-of-home advertising.

The Times Business Award for Excellence in PR and Advertising Services for National and International Brands is one of the most sought-after awards in the industry. It recognizes companies and individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields and contributed towards the growth of the industry. The award ceremony is attended by dignitaries, industry experts, and business leaders from across the country, and winning it is a matter of great pride and prestige.

Times Business Award –North 2024 is an initiative, OMS Team A Division of A Times of India Group company. The recipients were felicitated by Mr. Suniel Shetty, a renowned Bollywood film actor, Film Producer.

Upon receiving the award, the Founder of MediaDekho.com Mr. Atul khampariya said, “We are honored to receive the Times Business Award for Excellence in PR and Advertising Services for National and International Brands. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and comprehensive PR and advertising solutions. We would like to thank our clients for their trust and support, and our employees for their hard work and dedication.”

Media Dekho has become a prominent player in the PR and advertising industry The company has constantly evolved and adapted to changing market trends while retaining its focus on delivering high-quality services to clients.

The Times Business Award for Excellence in PR and Advertising Services for National and International Brands is a recognition of Media Dekho’s efforts towards providing value to clients. The company’s services range from brand building, media relations, Public relation, and crisis management, to advertising, event management, and press release distribution.

MediaDekho.com is considered one of the best PR Agency in India, the top Press release distribution agency in Delhi /NCR /Noida, and One the best PR agencies for Global brands in India, the Best PR agency in India for Magazine advertising, Trusted PR Agency for international clients.

Media Dekho understands the importance of public relations and advertising in shaping brand reputation and driving business growth. Its team of experts works closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and devise customized solutions that align with their business goals.

Media Dekho’s commitment to excellence has helped it win the trust of clients across industries. Its focus on innovation and creativity has also enabled it to win several other awards and recognitions in the industry. Earlier Media Dekho has been featured by Silicon India magazine for Top 10 Best PR Advertising companies in India,

Overall, winning the Times Business Award for Excellence in PR and Advertising Services for National and International Brands is a significant achievement for Media Dekho. It is a recognition of the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering commitment to serving clients with the best services possible. The award also serves as a motivation for the company to continue its journey towards even greater heights in the days to come.

MediaDekho.com is a platform for offering various solutions in Press release services in India, Content Marketing & branding, TV Advertising Airport OOH Options, and inflight & Business magazine advertising with the registered name of company Media Dekho Services Private Limited an ISO 9001-2015 certified company in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor