Media Expo Mumbai 2024 to Showcase a Gamut of New-Age and Sustainable Products in May

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Media Expo, one of the most trusted platforms for the advertising and signage industry, will unveil its 52nd Mumbai edition from 9 - 11 May 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Over the past decades, the exhibition has been one of a kind in showcasing the evolution and innovation in the signage and indoor and outdoor advertising industry.

Opening in the next week, Media Expo Mumbai 2024 will bring more than 150 exhibitors under one roof allowing them to display their innovative products and solutions. The expo will welcome exhibitors from the domains of printing, consumables, media, fabrication technology, signage and sign systems, retail, POS, OOH and more. Besides India, this edition will welcome participants from China, Italy, Japan and Korea presenting the international advancements in the segment.

Spread across 19,000 m2 of exhibition area, the 52nd edition of Media Expo Mumbai will showcase approx. 300+ products from more than 200 brands under a diverse range of product categories like printing equipment, digital signage, printing technology, signage solutions, retail displays, finishing and fabricating technology, consumables and media as well as screen-printing technologies.

To reduce the hazardous impact on the environment, the industry is emphasizing the usage of eco-friendly and sustainable products. Being an ideal platform to dwell on the current issues and spread awareness on the usage of eco-friendly solutions, Media Expo will host a session on day one where Metamark UK's Iain Wallace will share insight on 'Recycling in the Signage Industry'. He will brief the audience and industry friends on global recycling infrastructure, the challenges of vinyl waste, and innovative solutions driving the industry towards responsible manufacturing and decarbonization.

The first day of the show is lined-up with discussions that are strategically curated on areas that focus on OOH business as well as sustainability emphasising the importance and techniques to offer green media solutions.

9th May 2024:

12.30 pm - 01.15 pm: Skin in The Game: Insightful journey in running a successful OOH business

02.00 pm - 03.00 pm: Panel Discussion on Marching Towards Sustainability: Building a roadmap towards attaining sustainable printing solutions

Product Launch: Mimaki will launch two flagship printers: UC JV330-160/130 & UJV100-160pLUS

10th May 2024:

12.00 pm - 12.45 pm: Recycling in the Signage Industry - Insights into enhancing sustainability in self-adhesive vinyl

02.00 pm - 2.45 pm

Streamlining sign production using SignAgent - Explore ways to integrate intelligent workflows in signage fabrication

Product Launch: Illuminati India will launch Mobile Light Box designed to offer ease of use and transport.

The expo will mark the presence of leading players like Ansure Tech, Apsom Technologies, Arihant Uniglobe, ADS LED, Aestrik, Bharti Creations, Colorjet, Canopus Systems, Co-Sign, Can Signage Systems, Epson, Geeta & Co, HP, Kheizer, Kartar Corporation, Laser Technologies, Mangalam Printers, Maruti Flex, Mistry Sign, Metamark, Navakar Ent, Nuclear, Orafol India, Rio Signage, Super Us Systems, Subh Plastics, Shreeji Sales, Sun Shine/Star Flex among others who are all set and excited to display their innovative products and solutions.

The India digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 1.9 billion in 2023 and the market is expected to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% between 2024 - 2032. Many factors have contributed to the growth of this sector. Specifically, the number of shopping malls and various other commercial buildings, increasing adoption of effective marketing strategies by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and rising advancements in programmatic technology represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Sharing his views on the ever-evolving landscape of advertising and branding segment, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "Media Expo has proven to be the industry's most preferred trade platform to converge, network and build trade alliances with its successful past editions over the decades. Given the high level of competition across various product and service categories, brands and marketers are going aggressive and are looking for solutions that will make their communications stand apart. This is creating a demand for innovative products and technologies in the advertising, branding, and allied field which is driving the entire ecosystem toward growth. I believe this is what makes Media Expo a must-visit platform for professionals from the world of marketing, creative and graphic designing, offset printing, brand management and so on - to find advanced solutions. It is certainly a launch-pad for the exhibitors to introduce the latest technological innovations to the right audience."

The exhibition is a must-visit event for trade visitors from professions like screen printing, graphic designing, retail designing, professionals from OOH agencies, print production managers, media buying teams, retailers, distributors and wholesalers.

