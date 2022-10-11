MediaTek collaborates with Amazon during festive season across smart devices

With the aim of fostering technology democratization and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to the consumer, , the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, has announced its popular festive campaign 'MediaTek Days' on .

The campaign will be providing the discerning consumer an opportunity to choose from a wide portfolio of smartphones and smart devices this festive season to upgrade and update their devices.

The 4-day event will go live from October 11 to October 15, 2022, and aimed at building awareness and customer engagement around incredible technologies, products, and solutions from some of the world's biggest brands powered by MediaTek including HP, Xiaomi, OnePlus, POCO, Vivo, realme, Samsung, Amazon, OPPO, Redmi, Sony, Motorola, Infinix, Tecno, Lava, and Kent among others.

"In this era of connected devices, the festive season is an opportunity to enjoy the latest that technology can offer. On MediaTek Days, the consumer gets to choose from a wide range of incredible smartphones and smart devices powered by the latest MediaTek Technologies and solutions. The recent 5G rollout makes gadget shopping even more special and exciting this year. So, gift your loved ones devices that help them enjoy the new possibilities that 5G powered technologies will unleash," said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications, MediaTek.

"People wait for months to buy their favourite smart devices during festive occasions. However, to buy the best product in the market, it is important to know the technology that goes into the chipset, and this is where Amazon Ads, along with MediaTek, makes the journey simpler. 'MediaTek Days' is an educational initiative which makes customers well-versed with the different products and technologies. We expect MediaTek to reach the relevant audience through this expansive campaign even as we continue to generate strong buzz for MediaTek, Amazon, and our OEM partners," said Ajay Sharma, Head of Ad-sales (Smartphones, Consumer electronics & Large appliances).

Know More About MediaTek Days:

.

