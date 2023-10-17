Mediterranean Cuisine India Held the Grand Launch of Doner&Gyros

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17: "Mediterranean Cuisines India Private Limited, a part of the house of AKB, launched Doner&Gyros" at three stores in Bengaluru and one in Chennai on October 12th and 13th, 2023. The grand launch event was inaugurated by Rannvijay Singha, a Bollywood actor and former host of MTV Roadies. The opening showcased unique Mediterranean cuisine and proved to be a gastronomic extravaganza. Doner&Gyros was the star of the show, attracting the attention of many. Along with Rannvijay Singha, Ratandeep Gulati (Erica), Neeru Gulati (Erica), Prateek Sachdeva (Erica), Heena Prateek (Erica), Anika Jain (Erica), Nikhil Mukhi (Erica), Payal Chawla (Erica), Dev Dinghra (Erica), Rohit Murthy (AKB), Shivani Sable (AKB), and Manjunatha (AKB) were also present at the grand launch.

Currently Doner&Gyros have over 35 stores in India. Doner&Gyros is a worldwide culinary sensation that has introduced the unparalleled taste of Doner Kebabs, shawarmas, doners, wraps, and gyros to India. These delicious sandwiches are made with love and high-quality ingredients, bringing the rich heritage and history of Mediterranean cuisine to every bite. With this launch, Doner&Gyros has set a new standard by becoming the first global franchise chain in Bengaluru to offer these delectable meals.

The launch event for Doner&Gyros was a huge success. It included various fun activities throughout the evening such as Rannvijay preparing his favorite rolls while wearing a colorful apron, exciting photo sessions, fan interaction activities, competitions, and games. Rannvijay also awarded big and exciting prizes to the winners of these competitions and games.

Erica Ventures is the Master Franchisee of Doner&Gyros in India. Currently, Doner&Gyros has four locations in India, including three in Bengaluru (Nexus Mall Shantiniketan, Nexus Mall Koramangala and Street 1522 Sarjapur Road) and one in Phoenix Palladium Mall Chennai. For more information, call +91 9886226154.

