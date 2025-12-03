Meesho IPO Day 1: SoftBank-Backed E-commerce Company Subscribes 45% on First Day; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of SoftBank-backed e-commerce company, Meesho, was subscribed open for bidding on Wednesday, December 3. As per reports and data shows the Rs 5,421 crore IPO was subscribed by 40% on the first day of subscription. Till 12 pm, total subscriptions received 0.33 times, consisting of qualified institutional buyers not subscribed yet, while non-institutional investors have taken 0.39 subscriptions and retail individual investors subscribed 1.20 times, according to data on the Groww app.

The Meesho IPO can be subscribed with a minimum investment of Rs 14,175, with a lot size of 135 shares. The price band of shares was kept between Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The tentative date of allotment is December 8, 2025, and the listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on December 10, 2025.

Also Read | Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra Shares Fall for Second Straight Session, Extending Losses.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,250 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 10.55 crore shares valued at Rs 1,171 crore at the upper band, taking the total issue size to Rs 5,421 crore.

Meesho IPO GMP

The share price of the e-commerce platform was trading at Rs 46 in the grey market premium (GMP) at 11.01 am on Wednesday, as per website tracking GMP, investorgain. The estimated listing price is likely Rs 157, which is 41.44% over the IPO price band of Rs 1111.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., JPMorgan India Pvt., Morgan Stanley India Co., Axis Capital Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and KFin Technologies Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

About Meesho

The company will use IPO money for Rs 1,390 crore from the proceeds to invest in cloud infrastructure and AI. Rs 480 crore will be utilise for payment of Salaries of existing and replacement hires for the Machine Learning and AI, and technology teams.