Meet 12 Visionary Entrepreneurs Revolutionizing Industries in 2024

New Delhi [India] July 22 : In a world constantly evolving through innovation and dedication, 12 remarkable entrepreneurs stand out for their transformative contributions across various industries. From pioneering educational platforms and leading PR agencies to advancing healthcare and redefining security services, these visionaries are setting new standards of excellence. Their journeys, marked by resilience, creativity, and a relentless drive to make a difference, inspire countless others to pursue their passions and impact the world positively.



1. Taylor Elizabeth

Taylor Elizabeth Bodrie Perramond, an award-winning Emotional Intelligence, Etiquette, and Image Advisor, brings over 15 years of experience across 22 markets on five continents. With an MBA in International Business and a Master of Arts in International Affairs, Taylor's career in international PR honed her skills in relationship building and cross-cultural communication. Known as ‘The Elegance Advisor,' she integrates Emotional Intelligence, NLP, and Positive Psychology into her coaching, empowering a global community. Taylor's accolades include the Golden Excellence Award and recognition as one of the most inspiring UAE Women Entrepreneurs of 2023. Her vision fosters a culture of empathy, enhancing professional interactions and team dynamics for high-profile clients worldwide.



2. Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya

Prof. Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, is a globally renowned educationist and philanthropist committed to delivering quality education at affordable fees. With over 30 years of experience in academics, administration, and industry interface, he leads with high energy and a passion for holistic development. Dr. Chordiya is involved in various prestigious roles, including Governor Nominee for YCMOU, Chair of the University-Industry Partnership program of Global Chamber, and Senior Vice President of CEGR, Delhi. His contributions have earned him numerous international and national awards. His vision encompasses peace and harmony through education from Kindergarten to the PG-Research level, fostering an enlightening academic environment globally.



3. Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal

Lt. Col. Randeep Hundal, an ex-Indian Army veteran, is the visionary founder and Managing Director of Innovision Limited, India’s leading Manpower Security Service provider. A serial entrepreneur, he has expanded Innovision into a 500+ crore company with a PAN India presence over 55+ locations. Innovision excels with PSARA authorised advanced training centers and a robust internal audit team, serving prestigious global and government clients. Additionally, he founded Innovision International and Aerodrone Robotics. His CSR initiative, Woke India, highlights his commitment to societal welfare. Recognized with multiple awards, including “Rising Star in Security Industry – 2023,” Lt. Col. Hundal’s journey epitomizes excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership in the security industry.

4. Resham Kamboj

Resham Kamboj, founder of Tarot Tree of Life, is a distinguished spiritual healer, mentor, and entrepreneur. A graduate of NIFT Mumbai, Resham’s journey into Tarot and spirituality began after a career setback, discovering her calling in psychic readings, mediumship, and Akashic Records. Her profound impact is felt globally, marked by numerous accolades including the National Fame Award, Indian Excellence Awards, and recognition by Forbes India and India Today. Resham’s innovations include empowering over 5000 Tarot students, providing financial stability through holistic education. Overcoming initial skepticism, she leveraged word-of-mouth to establish trust in online spiritual services. Her vision prioritizes ethical growth, empowering underprivileged girls towards financial independence. Resham’s advice to aspirants: stay authentic, consistent, and embrace continuous learning for enduring success in the spiritual realm.

5. Astro Kirti Ojha

Astro Kirti Ojha is celebrated as a leading astrologer in India, driven by a profound passion to aid individuals in navigating life’s complexities. With a career rooted in Vedic astrology and modern insights, she blends traditional wisdom with innovative approaches to offer precise, empathetic, and holistic guidance. Recognized for her accurate predictions and transformative remedies, Kirti Ojha has earned accolades that underscore her impact on countless lives. She has pioneered the integration of ancient techniques with contemporary methods, enhancing the relevance and depth of astrological insights. Her vision includes expanding accessibility through digital platforms, aiming to empower more individuals worldwide with actionable advice for positive life changes. Aspiring astrologers are encouraged to cultivate empathy, continuous learning, and a genuine commitment to serving others.



6. Dr Morepen

Dr Morepen distinguishes itself in the medical devices sector through a robust strategy centered on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With 100% in-house manufacturing at our ISO:13485 certified facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, we ensure stringent adherence to global standards. Our comprehensive product lineup includes glucometers and BP monitors, with over 1.5 billion strips sold to date.

Under the visionary leadership of Anubhav Suri, Dr Morepen has expanded its global footprint into markets like South East Asia and the Middle East, emphasizing next-generation products like wearable sensors. Anubhav’s strategic initiatives have driven significant market share growth and operational efficiencies, cementing Dr Morepen’s leadership in healthcare solutions.Our commitment to excellence is underscored by continuous capacity expansion and a customer-centric approach, making Dr Morepen a trusted name in healthcare innovation.



7. Komal Choubisa

Komal Choubisa's journey is one of resilience and determination. Motivated by personal challenges and a desire to create her own world, she turned her pain into a popular book, A Starry-Eyed, which has gained national and international acclaim. Recognized with a nomination for the 9th Perfect Achiever's award – 2024. Komal has also made impactful contributions through her foundation, promoting girls’ education and combating starvation. Despite facing envy and financial difficulties, her perseverance and family support helped her overcome these obstacles. Looking ahead, Komal envisions achieving ambitious goals and continues to inspire others with her advice to be persistent, believe in oneself, and maintain honesty.



8. Pranav Sharma

At just 19, Pranav Sharma is a remarkable tech entrepreneur and an inspiration to many. Currently pursuing a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Guwahati, he turned down full scholarships from MIT and KIT to make an impact in India. Pranav founded his first tech firm at 15 and has since launched multiple startups, including 3VIVE, Uppr, and Connectoid. A six-time international medalist, he's also won national gold medals in science, hockey, and filmmaking. His breakthrough in water purification technology, which is more efficient and significantly cheaper than existing solutions, highlights his innovative prowess. As an ambassador at IIT Guwahati, Pranav’s vision and leadership continue to drive transformative change.



9. Dr. Nikhil Gambhir

Dr. Nikhil Gambhir, Founder & CEO of Grow 25X, is a world-renowned business strategist and the only 25X Sales Mastery Coach. As India's leading high-ticket closing expert and highest-paid business coach, he is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs and startups to grow at 25X speed. Dr. Gambhir's unique approach differentiates him from competitors, helping trainers build high-ticket closing businesses, startups achieve million-dollar valuations, and corporates increase sales exponentially. His accolades include the Indian Icon Award, Bharat Ratna Award, and two Harvard World Records. Dr. Gambhir's visionary leadership and unmatched expertise are transforming the business landscape, ensuring that “Ab Business Karega India.”



10. Dr Sanara Roy

Sanara Roy, an All India Engineering rank holder and PhD graduate, transitioned from investment banking to modeling and acting, aiming to shatter stereotypes about engineers and PhDs. She embarked on her journey from fashion weeks and pageants, recently winning a national pageant in South India and now eyeing the international stage. Her achievements include participating in Paris Street Style Summer Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, and collaborating with top South Indian actresses in Jewels of India. Sanara’s accolades include Miss India World South 2022, a Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and a London World of Records certification for her acting in a South-based short movie. Despite facing challenges, she aims to create a positive impact through her work and social activities, inspiring others to pursue their passions. Her advice to aspiring models and actors is to always stay true to themselves and believe in their abilities.



11. Kundan Singh Rajput

Founded by Kundan Singh Rajput, MyTAGAPP .COM stands out in the education sector for its commitment to transparency and innovation in admissions. Serving as a comprehensive marketplace for educational institutions across India and beyond, MyTAGAPP .COM aims to create the world's largest education ecosystem. By integrating schools, colleges, and international institutions onto a single platform, it simplifies the admissions process and provides career guidance to students. Under Kundan’s leadership, the platform has earned accolades such as the best-emerging student recruitment solution and bihar Change Maker award, recognised and funded by Bihar Startup. Since its inception, MyTAGAPP .COM has facilitated over 200 admissions and partnered with 200+ institutions, offering free counseling to countless students and fostering environmental sustainability initiatives. This visionary approach ensures a brighter future for education seekers globally.



12. Lajja patel

Lajja Patel, an engineer turned PR Wizard , is revolutionizing the digital landscape with Spatz Media, her PR and marketing agency. Combining her expertise in Public Relations, web development, and Social Media branding, Lajja ensures seamless integration of aesthetic design and user experience. Under her leadership, Spatz Media has seen remarkable growth, driven by her passion for making businesses stand out on Google and social media. Handling all major decisions, she balances the dual roles of Public Relations Expert and a Managing partner of Spatz Media. Co-founded with Jatin Patel, Spatz Media continues to thrive, bridging the gap between development and marketing under Lajja’s visionary guidance.



These entrepreneurs exemplify what it means to be leaders in their fields, continuously pushing boundaries and shaping the future with their groundbreaking ideas and unwavering commitment to excellence.

