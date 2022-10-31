Meet Mehta –A Rising Indian Entrepreneur Who Aims To Build A World Full Of Connections & Opportunities

October 31: Meet Mehta, Co-Founder of Celeb Central and The Cheat Day Café aims to build a world full of connections and opportunities for the future generation of his country. Primarily known for his digital solutions agency, Celeb Central, he has established a name for himself in the industry.

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on 2nd May 2001, Meet Mehta has been born and brought up in a Gujrati family. Post completion of his graduation from KES Shroff College in 2019, he decided to complete his further education at Nagindas Khandwala College in Mumbai.

Business and entrepreneurship ventures always grasped his interest. The hardworking and venturesome businessman is a young soul with hundreds of dreams to realize. Post-completion of his education, he set foot in the world of business with Hydro Esports in 2019. His role in the company is not just limited to being its Founder but also figuring out its direction of success.

He excels in skills and talent management, human resource, hiring, brand awareness, and basically everything relevant to business upliftment. In January 2020, he joined Tata Consultancy Services or TCS as a Field Coordinator. During fulfilling his role as a Field Coordinator at TCS, Meet learned the essence of coordination, consolidation, and smooth program implementation in a business. This helped him develop a more straightforward and business-oriented mindset and change his perspective in life.

Celeb Central is a Mumbai-based digital marketing and SEO services agency co-founded by Meet Mehta, Darshit Mehta, and Urvesh Jain. With the help of his friends, Meet Mehta connects with creators around the world, making them able to connect with a variety of brands.

“The mission of our team of digital marketing and SEO enthusiasts is to create a marketing plan and strategy that helps you exponentially grow your brand. Using thoughtful, research-backed digital marketing expertise, we serve as your growth partner,” said the Co-Founder of Celeb Central & The Cheat Day Café, Meet Mehta.

Founded in 2021, his premier digital services agency, Celeb Central, specializes in the marketing and advertising spectrum, along with crafting, planning, building, and executing top-notch digital products and solutions. With every project and client, his SEO solutions company strives to leverage its professional expertise to help them achieve inevitable success through planned collaborations.

From offering contemporary and cutting-edge digital marketing & SEO solutions to expert digital consultancy services, the talented entrepreneur’s main focus is to help his business clients amplify their reach and enhance the growth of their brand with Celeb Central. His company handles the best influencers and top brands like Toothsi, Renee Cosmetics, Bare Body Essentials, The Ayurveda Co., and Skinnsi, to name a few.

Meet Mehta also became the Founder of his newly established entrepreneurial venture, The Cheat Day Café, recently in March 2022. Among his many ventures are Hydro Esports, Celeb Central, and now The Cheat Day Café. Through Celeb Central, he promotes direct-to-consumer brands and manages exclusively more than 50 talent contracts. With his successful footprints left behind since 2019, Meet’s entrepreneurial ventures continue to touch new heights. Visit him at-

