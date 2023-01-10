Meet Toolcano: The brand new martech tool finder in the market

Too many tools, too little time! That's a common dilemma for marketers everywhere. Until now.

The award-winning digital-led marketing agency We Think North just announced the launch of its latest innovation - Toolcano. This is a first-of-its-kind martech tool finder that lets users sift through the hundreds of apps that help with different marketing functions, compare capabilities, and curate the best solutions for their needs.

Toolcano has the capability to help with every aspect of a modern marketer's job - be it affiliate marketing, CRM, SEO, market research, sales and more. With intelligent categorisation and price comparison features, filtering out the right tool is as simple as a few clicks.

Toolcano proves invaluable for young businesses with limited time and budget, who are looking to drive big impact with their marketing efforts. Big businesses and established marketing teams too, enjoy the benefits of being able to automate many of their functions as they scale up.

'Before this, there really was no easy way to find out which tools were suitable for your specific business goals and budget. One either had to conduct hours of research or make expensive tech stack investments, only to find out that some of the tools are not the right fit,' says Anuradha Agarwal, Founder of We Think North. 'This is something that we had grappled with ourselves in the past, so we wanted to make this process easier.'

