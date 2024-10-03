Meghraj Singh Royal: From Necessity to Responsibility in India’s Water Conservation Journey

New Delhi [India] October 3: Water is not just a basic necessity; it is the lifeblood of our existence, intricately woven into the fabric of our daily lives and the health of our planet. Yet, millions of people around the world, including many in India, are grappling with the harsh reality of water scarcity, facing the heartbreaking consequences of polluted rivers and dried-up wells.

If current trends continue, the water crisis is poised to escalate dramatically in the coming decades. Projections suggest that by 2030, global water demand could surpass supply by as much as 40% unless we adopt sustainable practices. This urgent issue calls for immediate attention and action, particularly in regions like Rajasthan, where water scarcity is a pressing concern.

Meghraj Singh Royal, the owner of MRS Group, talks about the crisis and how through the ‘I Love Foundation, they have made efforts to create water conservation strategies.

“Water scarcity is not just a challenge of supply, but a call to action for every individual to cherish and conserve this precious resource for future generations.” – Meghraj Singh Royal

India’s current water needs are critical, as the nation grapples with a severe water crisis affecting millions. With approximately 18% of the world’s population but only 4% of its freshwater resources, India faces a stark imbalance between demand and supply. The annual per capita water availability is projected to decline from around 1,486 cubic meters in 2021 to approximately 1,367 cubic meters by 2031, well below the global average of 5,500 cubic meters per capita. This alarming trend, highlighted in a 2019 report by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), underscores the urgency of addressing water scarcity, particularly as the country is expected to become water-scarce by 2025.

“Imagine a child unable to quench their thirst or a farmer watching their crops wither under the relentless sun, all due to the dwindling water supply. This crisis is not just a statistic; it represents the struggles, dreams, and futures of countless individuals and families. As we stand on the brink of a more severe water crisis, it is crucial that we come together with empathy and urgency to protect this precious resource.” Says Meghraj Singh Royal.

In response to this escalating crisis, the Indian government has launched several initiatives aimed at improving water management and conservation. The establishment of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2019 consolidates various water-related functions. It promotes programs such as the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water to every rural household by 2024.

Alongside government efforts, numerous NGOs are actively working to combat water scarcity. Organizations like the I Love Foundation, led by Meghraj Singh Royal, focus on community-driven solutions such as rainwater harvesting and awareness campaigns to promote sustainable water use. Their ongoing water project in Jaipur, launched by the Deshpande Foundation and implemented in Rajasthan by Dhun and The I Love Foundation, focuses on creating farm ponds to enhance community rainwater harvesting.

This initiative aims to bolster the resilience of local farming by establishing large-scale water collection systems on community pasture lands and private fields. By reducing reliance on groundwater, the project seeks to increase crop yields and farmers’ incomes while recharging the groundwater table and promoting overall ecological health. Furthermore, these farm ponds are designed to mitigate the risks of flooding and drought, providing a stable water source for irrigation and livestock.

In 2023 and 2024, the pilot phase completed the construction of 59 farm ponds in peri-urban and rural areas of Jaipur, ensuring a consistent water supply that supports sustainable agriculture in the region. This collaborative effort not only addresses immediate water needs but also empowers local communities to take charge of their water resources, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards sustainable practices. Through such initiatives, the project exemplifies a commitment to combating water scarcity and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers in Rajasthan.

“As stewards of this planet, we have a moral obligation to safeguard our precious water resources for generations to come. The water crisis we face today is a stark reminder of the fragility of our ecosystems and the urgent need for collective action. It is our responsibility to ensure that our children and grandchildren inherit a world where clean water is not a luxury, but a fundamental right.” Believes Meghraj Singh Royal. He adds, “This project is a testament to our commitment to tackling this crisis head-on, but it is merely a drop in the ocean. We need a groundswell of efforts from businesses, households, and communities to truly make a difference.”

The time for action is now, and every drop of water we conserve, every pond we build, every awareness campaign we launch, brings us one step closer to a future where water scarcity is a thing of the past.

