MeitY launches Grievance Appellate Committee which will investigate users' plaints about content in social media

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Tuesday launched a digital platform titled Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), which is a faceless dispute resolution mechanism that would make all platforms -- big and small -- accountable to digital citizens.

Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said, "It is indeed a very fitting day because PM launched MeitY webinar today where he talked about ease of living through technology. He mentioned faceless taxation as an example of how technology is transforming lives and making lives easier for the citizens."

On Tuesday, the minister tweeted, "On a day when PM @narendramodi ji spoke of how Tech is transforming citizens' lives at a post-Budget webinar, @GoI_MeitY launched #GAC - a faceless dispute resolution mechanism that makes all platforms - big n small accountable to DigitalNagriks #IndiaTechade #OSTA".

The minister on Tuesday also met Sales Force Chairperson and CEO Arundhati Bhattacharya and Razorpay Co-Founder & CEO Harshil Mathur at his office on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on the subject 'Ease of Living using Technology' on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India of the 21st century is constantly empowering its citizens with the use of technology. He underlined that every Budget in the past few years stressed the ease of living for people with the help of technology.

The objective behind hosting the webinars is to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.Prime Minister Modi elaborated on the role of technology in this by giving examples of One Nation One Ration Card and JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhar-Mobile) trinity, Arogya Setu and CoWin App, railway reservation and Common Service Centers. With these decisions, the Prime Minister said that the government has enhanced the ease of living of the citizens.He also highlighted the popular feeling about ease of communication with the government as the dialogue has become easy and people are getting quick resolutions.PM Modi also cited examples of the faceless resolution of Income tax system-related grievances.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor