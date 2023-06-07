Merck Foundation CEO, African First Ladies announce winners of their SONG Awards 2022 to empower women and girls in education

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the African First Ladies, announced the winners of Merck Foundation's two SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension" 2022.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of "More than a Mother" campaign emphasized, "I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of our Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" and "Diabetes and Hypertension" in partnership with my dear sisters, African First Ladies. Congratulations to all 15 winners. We received several entries from talented singers and musicians from across Africa. I appreciate all the work created by the young talents, their efforts are visible in the quality of music they have produced and the lyrics have beautifully conveyed important social messages on the theme of the awards."

The theme of "More Than a Mother" SONG Awards was to raise awareness on any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels and the theme of "Diabetes and Hypertension" SONG Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in the African countries.

"I have always believed that through music and art, problems can be felt, which further stimulates feelings and leads to engagement and action. Hence, we introduced our SONG Awards. We have also produced over 30 Songs and Music videos to address many of these critical and sensitive issues in Africa" added Senator Rasha.

Click here to listen to Merck Foundation Songs:

https://merck-foundation.com/videos/Merck-Foundation-Songs

Here is the list of Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022 Winners:

FIRST POSITION:

- Precious Udeorah, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

- Tene Benedicte Ouedraogo, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

- Titus Mbela (Basthma), KENYA

(Local Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

SECOND POSITION:

- Muga Kelly Angila, KENYA

(English Language)

Theme: Stopping Gender-based Violence

- Katia Vanessa, MOZAMBIQUE

(Portuguese Language)

Theme: Women Empowerment

THIRD POSITION:

- Senzo Clive Mavayeya, SOUTH AFRICA

(English Language)

Theme: Supporting Girl Education

- Lynn Chipendo, ZIMBABWE

(Local Language)

Theme: Breaking Infertility Stigma

FOURTH POSITION:

- Kalam, BURKINA FASO

(French Language)

Theme: Ending Female Genital Mutilation

Here is the Winner of Merck Foundation SONG Awards "Diabetes & Hypertension" 2022:

FIRST POSITION:

- Samantha Mogwe, BOTSWANA

(English Language)

Theme: Hypertension Awareness

- VITA NKANZA Dep's, DRC

(French Language)

Theme: Adapting a Healthy Lifestyle

SECOND POSITION:

- Fouad Sarpong (eftii), GHANA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes & Hypertension

- ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR

(French Language)

Theme: Diabetes & Hypertension

THIRD POSITION:

- Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA

(English Language)

Theme: Diabetes Awareness

- Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

(English Language)

Theme: Promoting healthy Lifestyle

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the 2023 Edition of the two Merck Foundation SONG Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension', in partnership with African First Ladies.

"I invite entries from all Singers, Musicians and young talents of Africa, to contribute towards making a difference in society with their inspiring songs with strong and relevant messages about critical and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let's all join hands to create a cultural shift," Senator Kelej added.

Details of Merck Foundation SONG Awards 2023:

1. Merck Foundation SONG Awards 2023 "More Than a Mother"

Theme for the awards: Address one or more of the following social issues: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV.

Who can apply: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim to address one or more of the above mentioned social issues.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE AND ARABIC LANGUAGE

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023.

Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation SONG Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Theme for the awards: Promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Who can apply: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Categories: ENGLISH, FRENCH, PORTUGUESE AND ARABIC LANGUAGE

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023.

Click here to view more details.

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @MerckFoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor