Meridean Overseas Education Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Launches AI Powered IELTS Preparation Platform

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 12: Meridean Overseas Education Consultants, a leading provider of counselling to study abroad, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering, the Prepare IELTS (PI) platform. Aimed at helping aspiring test takers achieve their desired scores in the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Prepare IELTS (PI) is an AI Powered IELTS Preparation Platform, and is intended to provide a comprehensive range of free and premium IELTS material to assist students in realising their dream of studying abroad at the universities of their choice or working abroad.

Prepare IELTS (PI) is not just an ordinary online educational platform; it is a dynamic and comprehensive resource that aims to empower students to achieve their aspirations. Whether the goal is to study abroad, pursue higher education, or enhance employment opportunities, PI provides services tailored to students' specific needs, ensuring they are well-prepared for the IELTS Exam.

Talking about the launch of the platform, Amar Bahada, the Director at Meridean Overseas Education Consultants PVT LTD and an Oxford Brookes University alumni, said, "We want to provide our IELTS test takers with every resource we can to help them realise their dreams of relocating, working, or studying abroad. Therefore, we are thrilled to introduce Prepare IELTS (PI) to give them the best possibility of realising their ambitions.

We also understand the importance of accurate assessment in IELTS preparation; that's why we have created AI Based scoring for mock tests in PI. Our AI-Based platform allows students to identify strengths and weaknesses. With PI, test-takers can approach the IELTS exam with confidence."

Talking on the occasion, Nicholas Carey, Head of IELTS Program at Meridean Overseas, said, "This launch is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of providing holistic and effective IELTS preparation solutions. With our AI-Powered Platform, we invite students to embark on a transformative journey towards realizing their dreams of studying and working abroad. It is with great excitement and anticipation that we present this platform to the world."

The PI platform is intended to provide IELTS resources that offer practical and valuable materials to prepare students for the test. These IELTS resources will be curated by experts, ensuring the highest quality of content. These are the result of extensive research and collaboration with industry-leading language experts. These resources encompass various elements, including demo classes, live classes, recorded lectures, practice exercises, sample questions, expert tips and mock tests. All the material of PI closely mirrors the format and difficulty level of the actual IELTS exam, ensuring an authentic test-taking experience.

What sets PI apart is that students can access these resources at their convenience, allowing them to prepare for the test at their own pace. They can access a wealth of resources covering all sections of the test: Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking. By leveraging PI's IELTS resources, students comprehensively understand the IELTS test. The resources provided outline the different sections of the exam in detail, enabling students to anticipate what they will encounter on test day.

Additionally, the PI platform considers various linguistic factors, such as vocabulary, grammar, coherence, and pronunciation, to deliver a comprehensive and precise score. With the integration of artificial intelligence, PI's Mock Test can analyse the test-takers' responses in real-time. Candidates will get access to practice writing with sample responses, feedback on reading and listening questions, targeted assistance on places to improve, and familiarisation films to help them study for the exam. They can take the IELTS Test series for practice with or without time-bound, check the answers, and analyse their preparation to improve their performance.

One of the key features of PI will be its expert guidance. The platform aims to connect students with experienced IELTS instructors with in-depth knowledge of the scoring criteria and effective test-taking strategies. These instructors will provide personalised support, assisting students in identifying their strengths and weaknesses and developing a targeted study plan.

The platform is committed to providing a user-friendly experience. The platform offers a seamless interface where students can take the Mock Test online, access detailed performance reports, and receive personalised feedback. This valuable feedback includes suggestions for improvement, empowering students to enhance their English language skills effectively.

By harnessing the power of technology, Prepare IELTS (PI) aims to empower students, helping them achieve their dreams of studying, working, or immigrating abroad.

For more information about PI and to experience the AI-based Mock Test, visit - https://prepareieltsexam.com/

About Meridean Overseas:

Meridean Overseas Education Consultants is a team of experts dedicated to supporting the Study Abroad dream of students. We are more than overseas education consultants. Keeping true to our mission to make abroad education accessible to all, Meridean Overseas has helped its students reach 10+ countries for study abroad programs. We have built a stellar student network that grows and succeeds as a community. Our excellent branch network and association with leading global institutions help us to deliver the best yet affordable education services.

Prepare IELTS (PI) is an online educational platform by Meridean Overseas Education Consultants. The platform offers a wide range of services to assist students in preparing for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and achieving their academic and professional goals.

The website offers various services to assist students with their IELTS exam preparation. Through innovative features, PI provides students with professional assistance and materials to help them construct a competitive profile that will stand out to admissions officials at some of the world's best institutions. With comprehensive study materials and expert guidance, Prepare IELTS (PI) aims to empower students to achieve their desired band score and succeed in their academic or professional endeavours. PI is dedicated to promoting students' achievement and assisting them in reaching their full potential.

