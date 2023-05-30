Meritorious students honored by VGU at Achievers Premier League

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 30: Vivekananda Global University, a NAAC A+ University, honored students, who secured 70 per cent or more marks in 12th (10+2) in the year 2023 at a glittering function held at the Maharana Pratap Auditorium on its campus. More than 1000 students participated in the 'Achievers Premier League' and all of them were awarded 'Appreciation Certificates and Gold Medals'.

Along with this, those students were also encouraged in this program, who have made achievements in various fields like entrepreneurship, art, music, sports, fashion, dance, design. VGU will also award a cash amount of Rs.5000 each to the top 20 students who have performed in academics as well as in other fields for their all round development. To make the students career oriented, VGU always organizes new types of programs etc. For these reasons, today VGU is emerging as a preferred institute at the national level for the students.

At the beginning of the program, Dr Lalit K. Panwar, Chairperson of VGU and former Chairman of RPSC, while guiding the students, told that for success in life, it is very important for students to perform in all fields other than their course.

Mentioning several incidents that took place during his tenure, he told how due to all-round development, he was able to reach this position today. VGU's Associate Vice President Dr. Ankit Gandhi said that every student is special and gifted and shows his abilities at the right time. While guiding the students, he said that they should not compare themselves with each other and should try to become a good human being. After this, motivational speaker Ankita Sharma, who has been Miss India Wheelchair pageant runner up in the year 2017-18, guided the students as the main speaker in the 'Achievers Premier League'.

Ankita Sharma narrated the struggles of her life to the students and said that "Like any other teenager, I too was suffering through my life till I found myself in a wheelchair. But in spite of this I am present in front of you today as a strong, indestructible and immovable rock. My world was turned upside down but these major life changes did not stop me from making myself a new goal to rise above the wheelchair and create social awareness among wheelchair-bound people and today throughout this journey, I was felicitated as Woman of the Future, Jaipur Ratna, Women Achievers of Rajasthan and have been recognized as Miss India Wheelchair 2017-18.

Addressing the program, VGU President Professor Vijay Vir Singh told the students about the importance of VGU's NAAC A+ Accreditation. Acquainting the students with the challenges and opportunities coming in the field of research in the development of any country, he said that today India does not have as much place in the field of education, especially in research, at the world level as it should be. Our country is still very backward in the field of technology, education and management because there is a lack of quality in our research work and it is very important to have quality in any kind of research. Today's era is technological era, special promotion should be given in technology and that can be possible only when we do technical research work.

VGU CEO Shri Onkar Bagaria interacted with the students and told them on what basis they can choose the best university for their further education. He mentioned the parameters of perfect infrastructure, educated teachers, NAAC Accreditation, placement and innovation and entrepreneurship. At the end of the program, Vice President of VGU, Dr Shweta Choudhary, while addressing the students, told about the National Education Policy and its importance. She explained how inter-disciplinary mobility is possible in a multi-disciplinary university, which is VGU. She also informed that VGU is running more than 50 courses.

During the career counseling session, the students were introduced to the challenges and opportunities in the fields of mass communication, engineering, medical, law, agriculture, management etc. The teachers of VGU also participated in the event.

Various games and quizzes were organized there to boost the morale of the students. Not only Jaipur but students from other places like Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa participated in this program. With the aim of making the students employment-oriented, VGU is going to implement the new National Education Policy from the new session, so that the all round development of the students can be done. The aim of the new education policy is not only to acquire knowledge but to achieve self-knowledge and if we achieve our self-knowledge then India will be able to become a knowledge superpower in the world. VGU is today one of the leading multidisciplinary private universities in India, awarded "A+" grade by NAAC. With more than 6000 students from almost all the states of India and 16 other countries, VGU is conducting more than 50 career-oriented programs at UG, PG and doctoral level with courses related to Agriculture, Engineering & Technology, Computer Courses like Science Applications, Architecture and Planning, Design, International Trade and Commerce, Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, Journalism and Mass Communication are included. Along with this, VGU has conducted courses in both online and offline mode from this session.

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the students who participated in the 'Achievers Premier League'. While talking to the students present there, they told that today's program has been very effective and positive for us. After coming to this program, I got to know in detail about all the opportunities and challenges in the present day education world.

Expressing their gratitude to VGU, the students said that by organizing this type of program, it will be easier for them to choose our course in future.

