MetaOneVerse launches Dapp Wallet to support Ethereum and BSC Chain Networks

, a hyper-deflationary token, has launched their first Dapp wallet that will support a variety of blockchain networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and others.

With plans to enter the multi-million dollar cap, MetaOneVerse has signed a contract with a major cex and will be listed in the second week of June.

The company also aims to increase transparency and user engagement through the creation of multiple user profiles, currency support, and wallet creations. To support decentralized exchanges, the Dapp wallet has been launched in three phases which will create, scale, innovation, and multiple wallet integrations.

The first phase will be capturing and supporting multi chain networks like Ethereum and BSC chain network, Hot/cold wallet integration import and export of private key, 2FA, Biometric Authentication on login and every transaction, In-app Dex aggregator: pancake swap for users to buy tokens directly by swapping BNB tokens and buy function to help user directly buy BNB from wallet itself.

The second phase will see Dapp wallet support purchase and staking of NFT. Users will be able to purchase NFT by using MetaOneVerse Wallet and can stake them to earn passive income.

The third phase will have MetaOneVerse Dapp wallet offer Web3 products which will also help users secure a massive passive income as well.

Speaking on the launch, Abhay Sharma, CMO, MetaOneVerse said, "The MetaOneVerse wallet will be one of the most advanced Dapp wallets, allowing users to securely and easily store all of their tokens in one place. MetaOneVerse hopes to create a productive user acquisition funnel through Dapp integration in order to multiple user engagement on the platform. The primary objective of MetaOneVerse is to provide users with a meaningful, rewarding, and impactful experience."

The MetaOneVerse is one of the most advanced and reward based platforms that help users to store, stake and engage with Metaverse in the most organized manner. It will also be acknowledged as the most consistent with all smart contracts and blockchain-related activities with the introduction of Dapp wallet.

Recently MetaOneVerse have announced taking over NFT and Metaverse by storm, announcing a hyper-deflationary reward-based token, using NFT, Metaverse and Blockchain Technologies.

is a hyper-deflationary Token and full-stack ecosystem with such modules as MetaVerse Development, Staking, NFT Marketplace, Play to Earn Games and Blockchain. This project provides a rewarding token to benefit holders with BUSD dividends for holding their token with amazing staking APY. They also have advanced dex coming with many features where investors can earn any bsc-pegged tokens by staking their M1Verse tokens.

