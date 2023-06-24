MetKonnect & TIIPS celebrate the success of "MBANCE - 2023" MetKonnect Business Awards & Networking Conference for Entrepreneurs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: MetKonnect, a leading business community platform, and TIIPS, Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Start-ups, proudly announce the resounding success of "MBANCE - 2023" - the MetKonnect Business Awards & Networking Conference for Entrepreneurs. Held on 17th June 2023 at The Club in Andheri, Mumbai, the event attracted an exceptional gathering of entrepreneurs, industry experts, and visionaries, providing an unparalleled platform for growth, recognition, and collaboration.

The event was graced by prominent personalities and entrepreneurs, including the Chief Guest, Dr Ravinder Singal (IPS), Additional Director General of Police Highway Traffic, Maharashtra, and Agnelo Rajesh Athaide, a Serial and Social Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Educationist, and Motivational Speaker. Notable Guest of Honors included Robin Banerjee, President of Caprihans India Limited, Archana Khosla Burman, Chairperson of FICCI FLO, Namrata Thakker, Founder of Entrepreneur Excel, Prernaa Makhariaa, Renowned Jewellery Blogger, Nayan Bheda from Hashtech Ventures, Umesh Sasane from Horn OK Please India, and Dr Adv. Harshul Savla from CREDAI, Dr LK Ragha Principal - Terna Engineering College, Dr Chandravadan Goritiyal -Professor & Head Family Managed Business Program Welinkar Institute of Management and Dr Farzan Ghadially Prof at Weschool Family business program , SENATOR INDIA at World Business Angels Investment Forum.

Growth Seminars: Entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts were treated to a series of engaging growth seminars led by industry experts. These sessions covered a wide range of topics, including market trends, finance management, entrepreneurship, AI & ChatGPT, branding, and digital transformation. Attendees gained valuable insights, actionable strategies, and practical advice to drive the growth of their ventures.

MetKonnect Business Awards: The event showcased the highly anticipated MetKonnect Business Awards, which recognized outstanding achievements in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors were honored for their remarkable contributions and exceptional leadership. The awards celebrated excellence in categories such as Business & Individual Excellence Awards. Among the distinguished personalities honored were Ar. Apurva Parikh, Dhwani Mehta (Opportune Technologies Pvt Ltd), Umesh Sasane (Marhatmol Innovations Pvt Ltd.), Shubhangi Ganesh Kulkarni (Samarth Jobs Pvt. Ltd), Ravikumar Chendikapure (RKPC Innovation Building Technology Pvt. Ltd), Sachin Drupada Yashwant Shigwan (Green India Initiative Pvt. Ltd.), Anand Pejawar (Deputy Managing Director - SBI General Insurance Company Ltd.), Harneet Kour - Managing Director, HMKN Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Vyvn Eventing Tickets Pvt Ltd, LYNX - LAWRENCE & MAYO (for completing 146 years successfully in this business), Terna Engineering College, Sahil Anand (Head - Digital Sales SBI Securities), Roshan Jain - Rich 2 Money, Rishab Kotian, Suraj Shukla from QUENCH Botanics, and Dr Amitabh S. Karmakar - Founder - Amitabh Psychology.

Networking Opportunities: MBANCE - 2023 provided a vibrant networking environment where attendees connected with like-minded professionals, potential investors, mentors, and industry veterans. The event facilitated meaningful conversations, collaborations, and partnerships, creating a strong support network for entrepreneurs.

Mini Trade Show: The mini trade show at MBANCE - 2023 showcased 15 innovative products, services, and solutions from entrepreneurial ventures. Attendees had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies and engage with exhibitors, gaining firsthand experience of the latest advancements in various industries.

The success of "MBANCE - 2023" can be attributed to the dedication and collaboration of MetKonnect, TIIPS, and the incredible participants who attended the event. The conference proved to be an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs to gain knowledge, recognition, and networking opportunities, fostering growth and success in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Along with MetKonnect and TIIPS, Bombay Industries Association (BIA) and 15 other prominent business associations joined the event as Association Partners. MSME & Startups Forum served as the Outreach Partner, Spazemedia as the Event Partner, Outlook Business as the Media Partner, HashTech Ventures as the Digital Partner, and Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies as the Knowledge Partner.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to our Associate Partners and Sponsors, We School by Welingkars, MSME Bharaat Manch & Rupeeboss, Terna Engineering College, Amit Bagve from Arthasanket, our radio partner Acharya 90 FM, and sociobits.org as the PR Partner. Their support and contributions were instrumental in making this event a grand success."

MetKonnect is a leading business community platform dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, and industry experts. With a strong focus on fostering growth, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, MetKonnect empowers entrepreneurs to thrive in the business landscape.

TIIPS (Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Start-ups) is an esteemed institute that supports and nurtures start-ups through their entrepreneurial journey. By providing valuable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, TIIPS enables start-ups to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

