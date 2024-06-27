METL welcomes German company BEUMER to MET City Jhajjar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 27 : Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, welcomes its first German customer, BEUMER India, to the integrated greenfield Smart City, MET City in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Thursday.

According to a company release, this addition expands the MET City family to over 570 companies from 10 countries, solidifying its position as a premier business destination in India.

BEUMER Group plans a substantial investment exceeding 2 billion Rupees in this cutting-edge facility, which is set to provide employment opportunities for 750 individuals. The ground-breaking and stone-laying ceremony for BEUMER India's new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in MET City marks a significant milestone.

The event signifies MET City's ongoing commitment to providing top-tier, sustainable infrastructure that attracts multinational companies to establish their presence in Haryana and across India.

BEUMER Group, a global leader in material handling solutions, has aligned with the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, furthering its growth trajectory with this new facility. The ceremony saw the participation of senior representatives from BEUMER Group and MET City, highlighting the strong ties between the two entities.

This new facility not only strengthens BEUMER India's global footprint but also boosts the local economy by supporting small businesses in and around MET City. MET City has rapidly emerged as one of India's largest integrated greenfield Smart Cities, offering a dynamic environment that spans diverse geographies and industries.

Its core philosophy centres on creating a destination that attracts investment, generates modern employment opportunities and develops world-class urban infrastructure for its residents.

The city hosts companies from various sectors, including defence, engineering, electronics, auto components, medical devices, FMCG, footwear, plastics, and consumer products, making it a hub of economic activity and innovation. MET City is distinguished as one of India's largest IGBC Platinum-rated Integrated Smart Cities and serves as the sole Japan Industrial Township (JIT) in Haryana.

It accommodates six Japanese companies from industries ranging from electronics to auto-components to medical devices.

Additionally, MET City hosts six South Korean companies and several European firms, with BEUMER India being the latest European addition.

BEUMER Group has been an active participant in India's economy since 2003, evolving from serving solely the cement industry to diversifying into multiple sectors. The company has made strategic acquisitions in India, such as ENEXCO Technologies and FAM India, to enhance its product offerings and customer experience.

BEUMER India already operates a modern manufacturing unit in Naurangpur, Haryana, and the expanding customer base prompted the need for a new facility to meet growing demand.

MET City's state-of-the-art plug-and-play infrastructure made it the strategic choice for BEUMER India's new plant, ensuring seamless coordination with its existing Naurangpur facility and efficient logistics management.

The construction of BEUMER India's new facility is expected to be completed by 2025, with plans to commission it by September 2025. This new chapter in BEUMER India's journey will see the company delivering innovative products and solutions, enriching lives, and contributing significantly to the local economy.

SV Goyal, CEO & WTD of MET City, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are excited to welcome Beumer India to the MET City family, marking a significant milestone in our journey of inviting and hosting multinational companies at MET City. India & Germany have a long-standing strategic relationship, which gets better each day through investments companies are making in each other's country."

He added, "Beumer India is a shining example of strong Indo-German ties and will not only strengthen our resolve for delivering best-in-class infrastructure but will also establish MET City as one of the largest Integrated Smart City open for business for the world. In the recently concluded financial year, MET City achieved a remarkable growth of 60% Y-O-Y. MET City is a pioneering project with an investment of INR 20,000+ crores already committed by METL and Units there and has employed 48,000 people."

Rudolf Hausladen, CEO of BEUMER Group, emphasized, "This expansion reflects BEUMER Group's strategic focus and commitment to long-term success in India. The new production site plays an important part in our global factory footprint, strengthening our position as a quality leader and partner of choice for our customers."

Nitin Vyas, Cluster Asia CEO of BEUMER Group, said, "Our new production site at Reliance MET City offers convenient ease of business and synergy in approaching infrastructure and facilities with a vision towards sustainable development. Setting up a manufacturing unit in the context is truly 'plug and play', with Reliance staying true to its goal of developing a 'Model Economic Township."

MET City (METL) is developing a world-class Greenfield Smart city on over 8,000 acres of land in the district of Jhajjar near Gurugram in Haryana. More than 570+ companies including some of the best national and international corporates have set up their bases in MET City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor