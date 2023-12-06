Metropolis Foundation launches the 6th edition of MedEngage Scholarship program, MedEngage 2.0

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 6: Metropolis Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Metropolis Healthcare, is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 6th edition of the annual 'MedEngage Scholarship Program 2023-24.' Applications are now open for scholarships and research grants catering to undergraduate and postgraduate medical students across all years of MBBS education, spanning post graduate training years of MD / MS / DNB along with the intervening internship year.

As the MedEngage Scholarship Program celebrates a significant 5-year milestone coinciding with the establishment of the Metropolis Foundation, the announcement of MedEngage 2.0 marks a pivotal moment in the program's evolution. In this post-COVID digitized era, enriched with advancements like AI and Chat GPT, the Foundation recognizes the pressing need to elevate the MedEngage program to a more profound and advanced format. This strategic evolution directly responds to the dynamic needs of the current times and the aspirations of our young prodigies in the medical field.

In alignment with its unwavering commitment to societal well-being, the Metropolis Foundation acknowledges the paramount importance of supporting government initiatives aimed at uplifting fellow Indians residing in 112 aspirational districts. This commitment extends to more effectively addressing the diverse needs of the medical community, including those facing unique challenges and hailing from lesser privileged families. Furthermore, the Foundation is dedicated to fostering a culture of research innovation within the medical community. In line with the same, the foundation is thrilled to announce the rekindling of MedEngage in its 2.0 version. The scope of MedEngage 2.0 is broadened to encompass all years of medical students, and we are committed to awarding scholarships to 280 medical students in the current year.

The MedEngage Scholarship Program, envisioned by Metropolis Chairman Dr Sushil Shah, stands as a holistic medical outreach program designed to nurture young medical talent, shaping the future of healthcare acumen in India. MedEngage has emerged as one of Metropolis' successful CSR initiatives over the last five years, awarding scholarships to 250 students from over 150 medical colleges in the FY 22-23. In addition to financial assistance, MedEngage provides students with world-class laboratory support, fostering academic research excellence. The program also offers opportunities for Observership Programs, Academic Research Support, Laboratory Tours, Internships, MedTalk webinars with health care wisdom and expertise crunched for our young.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Duru Shah, Chairperson, Metropolis Foundation, said: "We firmly believe in the pivotal role that education plays in the holistic development of the nation's youth. We are delighted to support bright young medical students who aspire to make meaningful contributions and require funding for research or thesis endeavours. The MedEngage program embodies our commitment to enhancing the healthcare research and academic landscape in India. Our goal is to empower and encourage students to actively contribute to the evolving healthcare ecosystem."

Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head-CSR, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: "As a socially responsible corporate company and citizens, Metropolis wants to support the young medical talent in the country in multiple ways, by widening the scope of MedEngage program. We have designed an all-encompassing program that covers academic, research and innovation. Our team of 250+ doctors and 3000+ member scientific team will handhold the students in publishing more research papers and assist them in the pursuit of science, research and innovation."

Since its inception, MedEngage has reached over 500 institutes, with more than 5000 students registering for scholarships and other benefits. For detailed information, students can visit www.med-engage.com. The application portal is open from December 1st, 2023, to January 15, 2024. For inquiries, students can contact the MedEngage Support Team at support@med-engage.com or WhatsApp them at +91 9152211510.

Deloitte serves as the process partner for the MedEngage Scholarship Program, with applications evaluated by an eminent panel of jury members from the healthcare fraternity and external bodies. The winners will be announced in February 2024, followed by a felicitation ceremony in March 2024.

Metropolis eagerly anticipates hosting a larger event this year, celebrating, and honouring the young talents who represent the future leaders in the healthcare sector.

