MG Celebrates Its Centenary Year; Launches '100-Year Limited Edition' in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 13: MG (Morris Garages), a British automobile brand with a 100-year-old legacy, today, launched the '100-Year Limited Edition' featuring the iconic 'Evergreen' colour synonymous with British racing history spanning over 110 years. Celebrating over a century of racing history, these Limited-Edition models capture the essence of performance and craftsmanship that define MG and will be available in:

*Available in MT and CVT.

**Available in 5 or 7-seater capacity in petrol and diesel.

These Editions will come in an 'Evergreen' exterior with a starry black finished roof and dark finished elements along with the '100-Year Edition' badge on the tailgate. Additionally, the interior has an all-black theme with '100-Year Edition' embroidered on the front headrests imparting sporty character to honour the history of the world of racing. The Limited Edition will also come with an 'Evergreen' themed head unit along with the customisable widget colour.

Commenting on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. The 'Evergreen' colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come."

Over the past few years, the automotive landscape has undergone significant evolution, reflecting a dynamic shift in motoring legacy. This special edition reverberates MG's legacy and domination in the world of motor racing, showcasing its commitment to become an international car brand at the forefront of delivering a range of vehicles that lead the future of advanced mobility. This is an attempt to showcase MG's dedication to honour its rich heritage. This limited-edition series is designed to captivate enthusiasts, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of MG's storied history.

MG's Racing Legacy

In 1924, MG was established as Morris Garages under the leadership of British motoring pioneer, William Morris. It was General Manager Cecil Kimber, who envisioned the development of faster automobiles with sportier aesthetics. By 1930, MG introduced its inaugural model, the 14/28 Super Sports, based on the Morris Oxford platform but featuring a sleek two-seater body capable of reaching speeds up to 65mph. In 1931, MG made history with the MG EX120, also called 'The Magic Midget', setting a remarkable land speed record for 750cc cars by achieving a top speed of 103.13mph.

