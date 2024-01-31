MG Developer Program and Grant Launched with Startup India and Manthan

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 31: MG Motor India has announced the launch of the MG Developer Program and Grant (MGDP) Season 5.0 in association with Startup India and Manthan. Themed 'Artificial Intelligence in Electric Mobility', this initiative aims to broaden the innovation platform for startups, developers, and innovators while establishing a launchpad for new ideas and narratives.

Launched in 2019, MGDP now in its fifth season, is in collaboration with Startup India, Manthan (Office of PSA), AWS, Exicom Telesystems, Lohum, and DRIIV, and seeks to foster the advancement of upcoming innovators and entrepreneurs. The program empowers start-ups and innovators by giving them a platform, encourages them to build new applications and create exciting experiences for MG and its customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India stated, "MG Motor India drives innovation by actively collaborating with startups, providing mentorship, and transforming concepts into reality. Our commitment extends to fostering industrialization, solidifying our role in transformative change in the automotive landscape. MGDP 5.0 emphasizes Artificial intelligence in Electric mobility, facilitating knowledge exchange among participants and think tanks and positioning India as a pivotal hub for innovation and technology. As a brand, we actively encourage change and cultivate innovative mindsets."

Dr Sapna Poti Director, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India said, "This initiative marks a pivotal moment in advancing AI and electric mobility and hence it will be uploaded on the Manthan platform of our office. What stands out is that this program goes beyond just fostering ideas; it's a catalyst for creating a greener, smarter mobility landscape. We will eagerly await the impactful collaborations arising out of this initiative."

Speaking on the latest season of MGDP 5.0, Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India, said, "Innovation and technology are key contributors to growth in any sector. This innovation challenge is a testament to society's commitment to driving technological advancements and fostering a collaborative ecosystem in the automotive industry. The power of AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we move, ensuring safer, more efficient, and environmentally conscious transportation solutions. Through this program, MG is nurturing some of the finest and most talented innovators who hold the potential to transform the face of the automotive industry."

MGDP has mentored more than 1,450 startups over five years in various fields ranging from Connected Car technology to electric mobility alongside our innovation partners such as Jio, SAP, Exicom, etc. MG Motor India has additionally facilitated mentorship from over 100 experts, including the leadership of MG India and partners within the technology ecosystem.

MG Motor India has shortlisted 34 promising start-ups through the MG Developer Program and Grant, and these are actively engaged in pilot projects with the company. This year, our ambition is to take the leadership position in Artificial Intelligence in Electric Mobility by supporting the ecosystem and by creating a pipeline of new ideas and stories for customers in India.

