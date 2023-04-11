MG Motor Teams up with Gamer MortaL for their upcoming Smart Comet EV

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 11 (/BusinessWire India): MG Motor India announced a collaboration with India's renowned gamer MortaL (Naman Mathur), for its upcoming Smart EV Comet. This association also marks a continuation of MG's tech-first spirit which has been evident in its industry-leading initiatives such as MG Xpert, Epay, MG VPhy NFT, and MGVerse. Prepare to witness the culmination of two distinct worlds as MG Motor India and MortaL embark on a journey to redefine the possibilities of design and technology integration.

Commenting on the development, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, "As an auto tech brand, we have always introduced industry-leading technology across our product portfolio. Through this partnership with MortaL we are working on something truly incredible which is sure to bring alive the fun and tech proposition of our upcoming Smart EV Comet. We believe this collaboration will resonate with both the gaming and automotive communities."

Expressing his views on the partnership, Naman Mathur, aka MortaL, stated, "I'm beyond excited to be collaborating with MG Motor! As a gamer myself who's also passionate about cars, this announcement really hits close to home for me. I know how much the gaming community values unique and stylish products, and I have no doubt that Comet will deliver just that. It's amazing to see a brand like MG recognizing the significance of gaming and making an effort to cater to this growing demographic. I can't wait to see what they have in store, and this really is a close-to-heart collaboration."

MG Motor has always focused on enhancing the mobility experience with its unique Auto-Tech proposition. The upcoming Comet EV, which is futuristic and smart to meet urban mobility needs, is all set to disrupt the EV landscape in India. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership by following MortaL and MG Motor India on social media.

