MIC Electronics Ltd Secures Key Railway Contract and Eyes Major Capital Infusion, Stock Surges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: MIC Electronics Ltd witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance today, with shares jumping 6.81 per cent to close at Rs 47.68, a notable increase from its previous closing of Rs 44.64. This surge comes on the heels of the company announcing a substantial contract win and upcoming shareholder meetings focused on strategic capital raising.

The company has been awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Vijayawada Railway Division for the provision of an IP-based Integrated Passenger Information System. This domestic contract, valued at Rs 1,49,88,884.77, involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the system at the ANV and YLM Railway Stations in Andhra Pradesh, with a completion timeline of 12 months. This development underscores MIC Electronics’ growing capabilities in providing advanced technological solutions for critical infrastructure.

Further bolstering its growth prospects, MIC Electronics Limited is scheduled to convene a meeting at its registered office in Hyderabad on Monday, December 01, 2025, at 11:45 a.m. The primary agenda will be to seek shareholder approval for two significant capital infusion resolutions. The first resolution aims to authorize the Board to raise up to Rs 250 crore through various securities, including Equity Shares and Convertible Bonds, primarily via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The proceeds are intended for strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, debt repayment, working capital, and capital expenditure. The second resolution seeks approval to raise an additional USD 15 million through the private placement of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). These measures are designed to secure the financial resources necessary for the company’s future expansion and operational requirements, with strict adherence to regulatory frameworks.

In terms of financial performance, MIC Electronics has demonstrated robust growth. For the second quarter of FY26, net sales saw a remarkable increase of 226 per cent to Rs 37.89 crore, and net profit grew by 30 per cent to Rs 2.17 crore when compared to the first quarter of FY26. The company’s half-yearly results for H1FY26 show a 30 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 49.50 crore compared to H1FY25, although net profit stood at Rs 3.84 crore in H1FY26, a slight decrease from Rs 4.10 crore in H1FY25.

Founded in 1988, MIC Electronics Ltd is a diversified manufacturer specializing in LED displays, lighting solutions, telecom equipment, and railway and software solutions, alongside medical equipment. With a global export footprint and recognized ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, the company continues to solidify its position as a leader in technological innovation and manufacturing excellence.

