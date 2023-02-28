Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
By ANI | Published: February 28, 2023 02:41 PM 2023-02-28T14:41:50+5:30 2023-02-28T20:15:02+5:30
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging ...
Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters.
"Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted.
No formal statement from the RBI on the meeting was released at the time of publishing this report.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app