Mihika Vanage bagged the title of Miss Teen Charm International India 2024 at Star Miss Teen India 2023

Young Mumbai girl, 17-year-old Mihika Vanage, has been crowned Miss Teen Charm International India 2024 at the most awaited pageant of the year, Star Miss Teen India 2023.

She will be representing India at Miss teen charm international 2024 in Venezuela with great pride, grace & charm rooted in Indian culture.

New Delhi (India), July 25: The event in grandeur took place from July 12th to July 16th, 2023. Among 47 participants, she stood out with her poise, elegance and dedication. The potential of the girls was tested through various rounds, and winners were selected through rigorous markings.

Her unwavering spirit, tremendous efforts and pure dedication that she practiced over many months have made her a queen today.

Mihika went on to win the hearts of people with her charm and with her belief that hearts are bound by love and love only. She is a fervent believer in passion, perseverance and patience.

Her parents, elated with her victory, welcomed her in Mumbai along with her family and friends with a lot of love and warmth!

Miss Teen Charm International is a platform that celebrates unity, empathy, leadership skills and true charm. Participants from countries across the globe shall compete to win the Title of Miss teen charm international 2024.

As the nation showers blessings on the reigning queen Mihika Vanage, she is all ready to carve a niche for herself at Miss teen charm international 2024 in Venezuela.

Wishing her all luck to grab the moon and stars and make India proud!

