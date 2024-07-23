PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23: Miles Education is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Great Place to Work® in India. This prestigious accreditation affirms the company's unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture where employees can thrive both personally and professionally.

Keeping employees at the cornerstone of success, Miles Education has cultivated an employee-first culture that prioritizes well-being and growth. This certification highlights the company's relentless efforts to ensure that every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered.

Focused on inclusivity, Miles Education has implemented an open-door policy to promote transparency and open communication across all levels. Additionally, Miles Education offers a range of programs and resources to help employees enhance their skills and advance their careers, equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to excel.

"Great Place to Work certification validates our efforts to create a workplace where our employees feel valued and supported," said Nidhi Asthana, VP of People Success at Miles Education. "We will continue to invest in our people and foster a thriving culture. This recognition inspires us to strive for even greater heights."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, their Certification, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.

Learn more at Great Place to Work and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Miles Education

Driven by a mission to empower businesses and enable talent, Miles Education has meticulously crafted transformative learning pathways to address critical workforce shortages and skill gaps across sectors such as accounting, business, healthcare, and technology. Beyond solving the shortage of accountants and healthcare professionals in the U.S., Miles Education also prepares business and technology professionals to become future-ready professionals. With a team of over 700 professionals worldwide, a network of 70,000+ alumni, and collaborations with 600+ corporations, Miles Education stands as a global powerhouse in talent development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor